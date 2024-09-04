Love This New Trend In The Movies?

The trend of re-releases is on.

It's not entirely new, as it was prevalent in the '80s and '90s, where movies would arrive with different titles as well as newly designed posters.

That doesn't happen now but select films invoking nostalgia are being regularly brought back to the audiences by multiplexes week after week.

On September 13, three nostalgic movies are up for re-release: Shah Rukh Khan's ageless romance with Preity Zinta: Veer Zaara; Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh's first film together: Tujhe Meri Kasam; Soham Shah's horror film ,Tumbbad.

The month will also see the re-release of Subhash Ghai's Taal and Pardes.

Just how well do re-releases do? Joginder Tuteja finds out.

Sholay

Original Release date: August 15, 1975

Re-release date: August 31, 2024

Apart from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, if there is any film that has got the maximum reruns, it's Sholay.

After its release in 1975, it was a favourite amongst exhibitors to play again in theatres in the 1980s. Then, there was renewed interest post 2000 as well.

It was also released in a 3D version, which got a lot of backlash, post which it arrived only in the mastered digital version.

Last week, it released once again to packed houses.

Rehnna Hai Terre Dil Mein

Original Release date: October 19, 2001

Re-release date: August 30, 2024

Last week's biggest re-release was Rehnna Hai Terre Dil Mein, and it is still doing well in theatres.

The film was a flop on its theatrical release in 2001 but became the viewers' favourite over the last two decades with multiple reruns on satellite.

The songs remain chartbusters till date and the chemistry between R Madhavan and Dia Mirza is looked back at with much nostalgia.

All the prominent multiplexes across the major cities have reserved at least one show for this romantic entertainer.

Gangs of Wasseypur - Part 1 and 2

Original Release date: June 22, August 8, 2012.

Re-release date: August 30, 2024

Anurag Kashyap's Gangs Of Wasseypur, released in two parts, is a cult classic.

They are the highest grossers for the film-maker with combined business of around Rs 50 crore (Rs 500 million).

The films saw brilliant performances from the ensemble cast led by Manoj Bajpayee in the first film and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the second.

Unfortunately, there were no promotions for its re-release and hardly made any collections.

Laila Majnu

Release date: September 7, 2018

Re-release date: August 2, 2024

This is a classic case of a film eventually getting its due.

Starring Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary, Laila Majnu had released in 2018 and folded up under the Rs 3 crore (Rs 30 million) mark.

It could not make its presence in theatres as audiences were not even aware of it.

But the success of films like Animal, Bad Newz and Madgaon Express have made the actors popular and the film re-released to a very good response, doing at least thrice the business of the original arrival.

This is the biggest grosser till date for any re-release in recent times.

Maine Pyar Kiya

Original Release date: December 29, 1989

Re-release date: August 23, 2024

Not many knew that Salman Khan's first hit Maine Pyar Kiya released last week. Even though the blockbuster has a loyal audience, ironically, it did not work on its theatrical re-release.

Co-starring Bhagyashree, the film was expected to invoke nostalgia, but instead, it disappeared from theatres in a jiffy.

Rockstar

Original Release date: November 11, 2011

Re-release date: May 17, 2024

Over the years, Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar has gained cult status.

So when the Ranbir Kapoor starrer was re-released in May, it started gathering audiences. By the time, it was in its second and third week, word-of-mouth had spread that the A R Rahman musical is as fresh as ever.

This was the first major success amongst the re-releases.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Original Release date: July 15, 2011

Re-release date: June 2, 2024

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara arrived right after Rockstar and found a lot of eyeballs amongst the audiences.

Like its original release, even its re-release saw the elite warming up to the film and arriving in theatres for another watch.

The film did well at key multiplexes in the cities.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Release date: May 31, 2013

Re-release date: Valentine's Day week, 2024

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani had been a blockbuster when it first released in 2013.

On its re-release, it did decently but didn't enjoy a long run.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Original Release date: October 20, 1995.

Re-release date: February 10, 2023

A big hit amongst exhibitors, the Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol starrer remains fresh even though it arrived more than 25 years ago.

Producer Yash Raj Films has always ensured that a lot of noise is made around the film's landmark years and re-released.

It has traditionally found houseful shows whenever there has been a special screening.

Jab We Met

Original Release date: October 26, 2007.

Re-release date: February 9, 2023.

Jab We Met is another hot favourite amongst cine-goers.

Imtiaz Ali's film starring Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor had seen average box office collections when it released in 2007 but acquired blockbuster status later. And that can be seen when it makes its way back to theatres.