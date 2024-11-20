Malaika Is Feeling Bossy

Parineeti's prized painting... Shriya gets nostalgic in New Zealand... Prajakta goes to Nepal...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika Arora shows us her mood for the day.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

'The greatest artist, my MOM ladies and gentlemen! Can you believe how accurate it is? Right down to every little detail. This painting is so much more than just a piece of art, it's a reflection of your love for the both of us this is going to have a special place of honour in our home. Thankyou mom! @reenachopra.art,' writes Parineeti Chopra seen here with husband Raghav Chadha.

Pari proudly shows us this painting by her mother Reena Chopra from her wedding day.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hansika Motwani/Instagram

Hansika Motwani is in a New York state of mind.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

'Today I found myself in the same spot that I was 21 years ago and the range of all the adventures was surreal. Walked around hot springs & missed my Ajoba. Rolled down a hill in a giant ball while getting spasms from uncontrollable laughter. Found myself amidst an ancient magical Redwood forest and spoke to a tree bark. Teared up seeing a thousand stars in the night sky. Drank hot chocolate in a glow worm cave,' writes Shriya Pilgaonkar from Rotorua, New Zealand.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli/Instagram

Prajakta Koli, who is holidaying in Nepal, is using fiance Vrishank Khana's 'pretty face for likes.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kusha Kapila/Instagram

Kusha Kapila's 'chaotic but cute' fashion.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kunchako Boban/Instagram

Kunchako Boban shares a picture with Mammootty and Mohanlal from Sri Lanka, where they are shooting for a Mahesh Narayanan movie.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill is 'feeling happy.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauahar Khan/Instagram

Guess where Gauahar Khan and Zehaan are headed?

