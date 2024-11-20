Malaika Is Feeling Bossy

Parineeti's prized painting... Shriya gets nostalgic in New Zealand... Prajakta goes to Nepal...
Malaika Arora shows us her mood for the day.
'The greatest artist, my MOM ladies and gentlemen! Can you believe how accurate it is? Right down to every little detail. This painting is so much more than just a piece of art, it's a reflection of your love for the both of us this is going to have a special place of honour in our home. Thankyou mom! @reenachopra.art,' writes Parineeti Chopra seen here with husband Raghav Chadha.
Pari proudly shows us this painting by her mother Reena Chopra from her wedding day.
Hansika Motwani is in a New York state of mind.
'Today I found myself in the same spot that I was 21 years ago and the range of all the adventures was surreal. Walked around hot springs & missed my Ajoba. Rolled down a hill in a giant ball while getting spasms from uncontrollable laughter. Found myself amidst an ancient magical Redwood forest and spoke to a tree bark. Teared up seeing a thousand stars in the night sky. Drank hot chocolate in a glow worm cave,' writes Shriya Pilgaonkar from Rotorua, New Zealand.
Prajakta Koli, who is holidaying in Nepal, is using fiance Vrishank Khana's 'pretty face for likes.'
Kusha Kapila's 'chaotic but cute' fashion.
Kunchako Boban shares a picture with Mammootty and Mohanlal from Sri Lanka, where they are shooting for a Mahesh Narayanan movie.
Shehnaaz Gill is 'feeling happy.'
Guess where Gauahar Khan and Zehaan are headed?
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com