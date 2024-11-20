News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Movies » Malaika Is Feeling Bossy

Malaika Is Feeling Bossy

By REDIFF MOVIES
November 20, 2024 08:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Parineeti's prized painting... Shriya gets nostalgic in New Zealand... Prajakta goes to Nepal...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika Arora shows us her mood for the day.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

'The greatest artist, my MOM ladies and gentlemen! Can you believe how accurate it is? Right down to every little detail. This painting is so much more than just a piece of art, it's a reflection of your love for the both of us this is going to have a special place of honour in our home. Thankyou mom! @reenachopra.art,' writes Parineeti Chopra seen here with husband Raghav Chadha.

Pari proudly shows us this painting by her mother Reena Chopra from her wedding day.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hansika Motwani/Instagram

Hansika Motwani is in a New York state of mind.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

'Today I found myself in the same spot that I was 21 years ago and the range of all the adventures was surreal. Walked around hot springs & missed my Ajoba. Rolled down a hill in a giant ball while getting spasms from uncontrollable laughter. Found myself amidst an ancient magical Redwood forest and spoke to a tree bark. Teared up seeing a thousand stars in the night sky. Drank hot chocolate in a glow worm cave,' writes Shriya Pilgaonkar from Rotorua, New Zealand.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli/Instagram

Prajakta Koli, who is holidaying in Nepal, is using fiance Vrishank Khana's 'pretty face for likes.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kusha Kapila/Instagram

Kusha Kapila's 'chaotic but cute' fashion.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kunchako Boban/Instagram

Kunchako Boban shares a picture with Mammootty and Mohanlal from Sri Lanka, where they are shooting for a Mahesh Narayanan movie.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill is 'feeling happy.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauahar Khan/Instagram

Guess where Gauahar Khan and Zehaan are headed?

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Who's Yamini Malhotra?
Who's Yamini Malhotra?
The Bollywood Singer Who Lost His Voice
The Bollywood Singer Who Lost His Voice
Taapsee Is A 'Super Womaniya'
Taapsee Is A 'Super Womaniya'
Meet Maharashtra's Wealthiest Candidate
Meet Maharashtra's Wealthiest Candidate
BJP Or Cong? Who Will Dalits Vote For?
BJP Or Cong? Who Will Dalits Vote For?
Sorens in fray as Jharkhand votes in 2nd phase
Sorens in fray as Jharkhand votes in 2nd phase
No fairytale ending as Nadal bows out with defeat
No fairytale ending as Nadal bows out with defeat
More like this
The Man Who Upset Salman On Bigg Boss 18
The Man Who Upset Salman On Bigg Boss 18
Like Jacqueline's Dance Moves?
Like Jacqueline's Dance Moves?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances