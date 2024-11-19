The Bollywood Singer Who Lost His Voice

'I remember tears rolling down uncontrollably as I told her that I wanted to be able to sing again. I begged her to please do something.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sheykhar/Instagram

Singer-Composer Shekhar Ravjiani made a surprising revelation on Instagram when he said that he had lost his voice two years ago.

'Here's something I have never spoken about before... felt like sharing it today. I lost my voice two years ago,' he wrote in his post.

He shared about his medical condition, saying, ''Left Vocal Chord Paresis'- This was Dr Nupur Nerurkar's expert diagnosis. I was destroyed. Honestly, I was pessimistic... I thought I would never be able to sing again.'

Recalling how his family reacted and how tough it was for them to face the reality, he shared, 'My family was worried. And I was not happy seeing them all stressed out. I just prayed harder. I didn't stop working. Kept trying, kept pushing. In the middle of this, I had to travel to San Diageo for a few weeks. I met Jeremy in San Diageo. He connected me to an angel...'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sheykhar/Instagram

Shekhar, who has sung hit tracks like Tujhe Bhula Diya, Bin Tere and Meherbaan, shared his experience of undergoing the treatment: 'Dr. Erin Walsh, who I couldn't meet due to Covid. So, we did a Zoom call instead. I remember tears rolling down uncontrollably as I told her that I wanted to be able to sing again. I begged her to please do something.

'The first thing that she told me was that I should not blame myself for what happened to my voice. We spoke at length and she made me feel comfortable and eventually, miraculously, she made me believe that I could sing, which was the first step.

'But each time I cried, I croaked, and began to hate the sound of my voice... but, she was unwavered and kept working on my voice and spirit. Her sheer determination, dedication and her positivity made my paralysed left vocal cord come back to normal within a few weeks,' added Shekhar.

Conveying his gratitude, he noted, 'I am absolutely fine now. And can sung even better than I used to. Thank you, Dr Erin Walsh, for being my angel on earth. Since then, I have met a lot of people who lost their voices post covid. There is a way. There is a solution. Just be positive and believe. Always keep hope in your hearts people.There will always be angels out there who will find you and heal you. Jai Hanuman.'

Shekhar Ravjiani starred in the Sonam Kapoor-starrer Neerja in 2016 and has composed scores for several films along with Vishal Dadlani as Vishal-Shekhar.