Taapsee Is A 'Super Womaniya'

The third edition of Fever FM's SuperWomaniya Awards 2024 was held at the ITC Grand Central hotel in Mumbai, and several stars made sure to walk the blue carpet.

Taapsee Pannu showed off her love-hate relationship with the paparazzi at the event.

'Captions kharab likhna, meri image achhi mat karna...Bohot mehnat se apni image banayi hai anti-pap wali, please us pe maintained rahiye. Gandi baate hi likhni hai bas. Achhi baate likhoge toh generic ho jayega na,' Taapsee said sarcastically.

Huma Qureshi looks like a boss lady.

Rasika Dugal.

Shefali Shah.

Kanika Dhillon.

Sona Mohapatra with Ram Sampath.

Nikhita Gandhi.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari writes, 'Amma had once told me in her funny sarcasms, 'The day you get an award don't forget to thank me. You know how I pushed you to follow your passion for movies. Give me some credit ha.' Then she laughed loudly and indeed danced years later when I did get my first Best Director Award.

'Yesterday at 'The Super Womaniya' awards I relived her memory. Witnessed some of the most brilliant woman in Indian social sector who have been relentlessly working towards a better tomorrow for themselves and women around them. All of them had the eyes of fearlessness and a dream. And they did thank their parents. Specially their mother.

'I wore Amma's handloom checks saree which i had gifted her a few months back. Little did I know I will be wearing it as a mark of respect to celebrate each and every woman who are telling their story in their own way, making a difference with their silent effort. Their recognition is the blessing and love they get. It was a honour to be a jury for this special Super Womaniya Awards. It gives so much meaning to our purpose as a storyteller.'

Chhaya Kadam.

Neeta Lulla.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com