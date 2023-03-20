News
Malaika Holidays In Goa

Malaika Holidays In Goa

By Rediff Movies
March 20, 2023 16:25 IST
Rani goes to Amritsar... Kirti starts a new project with Madhavan... Mithila enjoys a snack....

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika Arora prefers the pool to the beaches of Goa.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Up close with Janhvi Kapoor.

 

Guess who this star is? *Answer at the bottom of the page.

 

Photograph: PTI Photo

Rani Mukerji at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

That's how Diana Penty spent Sunday.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

What's Mithila Palkar snacking on? No, it's not a vada pav.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kirti Kulhari/Instagram

Kirti Kulhari teams up with R Madhavan for her next project.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Like Jacqueline Fernandez's no make-up look?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

Samantha hits the gym.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kunal Kemmu/Instagram

Kunal Kemmu is 'not throwing in the towel...'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram

Tisca Chopra wants to know your reason for buying clothes: 'Snatched in my favourite shirt .. It's from @harveynichols in London, I bought a bazillion years ago when @gucci brought out this limited edition.

'I am trying to make smarter choices with my clothes, bags and shoes .. buying things of great quality that I can rewear year on year in new ways, is something that is both #sutainable and #smart .. #fashionwaste is a real issue ..

'What do you do my lobsters? Buy for the season or more classic styles?'

 

*That's Sumona Chakravarti.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sumona Chakravarti/Instagram

'Can't get better than standing ovation at Oscars'

'Can't get better than standing ovation at Oscars'

Mammootty Gets Off A Bus; Goes Down A Rabbit Hole

Mammootty Gets Off A Bus; Goes Down A Rabbit Hole

