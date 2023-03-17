Oscar Winners On OTT This Week

Crime, climate change and cool Oscar winners dominate the OTT menu this week.

Sukanya Verma gives us her OTT recommendations for the week.

Kuttey

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

The directorial debut of Vishal and Rekha Bhardwaj's son Aasman, starring an all-ensemble cast led by Tabu, Arjun Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Kumud Mishra and Shardul Bhardwaj revolves around a truck full of cash, setting off a chain reaction of crime wherein an eclectic group ranging from cops to crooks vie for their share.

Black Adam

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Dwayne Johnson joins the comic book superhero bandwagon to play DC's ancient anti-hero Black Adam while serving his brand of justice, like it or not.

The Whale

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: English

Curious about Brendan Fraser's Oscar-winning performance as an obese English teacher eating himself to death in The Whale? Now streaming on SonyLIV.

Everything Everywhere All At OnceWhere to watch? SonyLIV

Language: English, Mandarin, Cantonese (with subtitles)

Fresh off its seven Oscars win, Everything Everywhere All At Once is a madcap tale of an immigrant family caught in a crazy universe jumping epic while coping with their interpersonal grievances.

EO

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Polish (with subtitles)

Poland's Oscar nominated for Best International Film and Cannes Jury prize winner, EO chronicles a donkey's adventures over a course of good, bad, ugly encounters around humans.

Extrapolations

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

Climate change and its consequences loom large on Extrapolations's eight interwoven stories about faith and family in this all-star series featuring Meryl Streep, Edward Norton, Marion Cotillard, Tobey Maguire, Kit Harington and our very own Adarsh Gourav.

Rocket Boys 2

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Hindi

Men of science Dr Homi Jehangir Bhabha and Dr Vikram Ambalal Sarabhai, essayed by a superb Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh, continue their quest in the biopic's brand new season.

Pop Kaun?

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Hindi

Funny men Johnny Lever, Saurabh Shukla, Rajpal Yadav, Chunky Pandey and the late Satish Kaushik collaborate alongside Kunal Kemmu in this comedy about a politician's son figuring out his real father after learning he is adopted.

Vaathi

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

A private teacher takes charge of a public school in the face of petty politics in the new Dhanush vehicle.

Ted Lasso Season 3

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

A scene-stealing turn by Jason Sudekis as the American football coach doling out more life lessons than game to a British soccer team won hearts, awards and is all set to bid adieu in its third and final season.

Gandhada Gudi

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Kannada (with subtitles)

Puneeth Rajkumar's swan song has the late superstar journey into the wild showcasing Karnataka's biodiversity in Amoghavarsha J S's docudrama.

The Magician's Elephant

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

In this animated adaptation of Kate DiCamillo's book, a boy's search for his long lost sister leads him to an enchanted elephant, one he can keep for good if he fulfills three curious tasks laid out by the town's whimsical king.

Class of '07

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

A comedy of survival involving a group of millennials reunited a decade after leaving their all girls high school when an apocalyptic tidal wave hits the party.