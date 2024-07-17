News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Madhuri's Devdas Reunion At Ambani Party

Madhuri's Devdas Reunion At Ambani Party

By REDIFF MOVIES
July 17, 2024 15:26 IST
No, it's not over yet.

Days after Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding, pictures of the celebrations continue to pour in.

Here are some photographs you haven't seen yet!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dr Sriram Nene/Instagram

Dr Sriram Nene shows us just how and his missus Madhuri Dixit like to party!

Here, he posts a picture of Madhuri's Devdas co-star Shah Rukh Khan with wife Gauri Khan, son Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and Gauri's mum, Savita Chhibber.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dr Sriram Nene/Instagram

And here is Madhuri's other Devdas co-star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dr Sriram Nene/Instagram

Mingling with KGF star Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit along with Ranveer Singh.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Poonam Dhillon/Instagram

Poonam Dhillon takes a selfie with Nita Ambani.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Poonam Dhillon/Instagram

'The grandest most well organized wedding of the decade I think,' Poonam writes.

'What made it even more beautiful was the warmth of the Family.. .. specially NitaJi's very warmly insisting .. Khana kha ke jaana & telling staff .. make sure she eats dinner. Radhika's sweet way of asking why Paloma my daughter has not come.

'In spite of them being on their feet for Hours .. meeting thousands of friends . Kudos to the warm hospitable gracious hosts they are .. including MukeshJi. Memories is what remain.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonu Nigam/Instagram

Sonu Nigam with his co-performers Sivamani, Jonita Gandhi, Shreya Ghoshal, Neeti Mohan and Udit Narayan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonu Nigam/Instagram

Mohit Chauhan and A R Rahman join in for another picture.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
