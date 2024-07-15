INSIDE PIX: Stars Party With Ambanis

Just how do Bollywood stars party with the Ambanis?
They show us with their spread of pictures on social media.
Influencer Orry strikes his signature pose with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.
Juhi Chawla documents the Shubh Ashirwad function with sincerity and posts pictures with the hosts and guests.
Here, she's seen with her son Arjun along with Tina Ambani, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan.
Juhi's husband Jay Mehta joins in with Ranveer Singh.
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra with Juhi's family.
With the host, Mukesh Ambani.
With Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani, along with host Nita Ambani.
With her co-star of eight films, Anil Kapoor.
Anupam Kher catches up with Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh.
Anupam even gets a picture of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor dancing.
Here, he's with Ayesha Dutt Shroff and Jackie Shroff, with their children, Krishna Shroff and Tiger Shroff.
Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni is all grown up and knows how to party with the legendary Rekha.
Two gorgeous mums with their daughters, Namrata-Sitara, Aishwarya-Aaradhya.
Southern superstars Nayanthara and Jyotika with Namrata.
Sitara enjoys a fan moment with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.
Ranveer Singh gives Sitara a hug.
Meezaan captures a moment with Radhika and Anant.
The performers of the evening: Shreya Ghoshal, Kaushiki Chakraborty, Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan, Hariharan.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com