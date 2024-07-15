INSIDE PIX: Stars Party With Ambanis

Just how do Bollywood stars party with the Ambanis?

They show us with their spread of pictures on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Orry/Instagram

Influencer Orry strikes his signature pose with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Juhi Chawla/Instagram

Juhi Chawla documents the Shubh Ashirwad function with sincerity and posts pictures with the hosts and guests.

Here, she's seen with her son Arjun along with Tina Ambani, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Juhi Chawla/Instagram

Juhi's husband Jay Mehta joins in with Ranveer Singh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Juhi Chawla/Instagram

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra with Juhi's family.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Juhi Chawla/Instagram

With the host, Mukesh Ambani.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Juhi Chawla/Instagram

With Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani, along with host Nita Ambani.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Juhi Chawla/Instagram

With her co-star of eight films, Anil Kapoor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupam Kher/Instagram

Anupam Kher catches up with Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupam Kher/Instagram

Anupam even gets a picture of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor dancing.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupam Kher/Instagram

Here, he's with Ayesha Dutt Shroff and Jackie Shroff, with their children, Krishna Shroff and Tiger Shroff.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Namrata Shirodkar/Instagram

Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni is all grown up and knows how to party with the legendary Rekha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Namrata Shirodkar/Instagram

Two gorgeous mums with their daughters, Namrata-Sitara, Aishwarya-Aaradhya.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Namrata Shirodkar/Instagram

Southern superstars Nayanthara and Jyotika with Namrata.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sitara/Instagram

Sitara enjoys a fan moment with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sitara/Instagram

Ranveer Singh gives Sitara a hug.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Meezaan/Instagram

Meezaan captures a moment with Radhika and Anant.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hariharan/Instagram

The performers of the evening: Shreya Ghoshal, Kaushiki Chakraborty, Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan, Hariharan.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com