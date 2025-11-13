Who Is Kriti Sanon Dating?

The Too Much With Kajol and Twinkle series ends with Kriti Sanon and Vicky Kaushal taking centrestage.

Quite a few candid confessions on the couch this time, and Namrata Thakker takes note.

Kriti's relationship status

Kriti confirmed that she's indeed dating someone.

She adds that he's not from the industry and would like to keep it personal.

After much probing by Twinkle, the actress confessed they met at a party but refused to spill any more beans.

But she makes sure to add an important caveat: She isn't getting married this year.

Vicky-Katrina's first meet

Vicky narrates how he met his wife Katrina Kaif for the first time. It was at an awards show that he was hosting.

'I met her for the first time on stage and then we went backstage,' he says.

'I still remember that I had to make an entry, she had to make an entry and Sunil Grover was hosting along with me. Sunil and Katrina had shot for Bharat, so they were friends. He introduced us.

'In the first five minutes of me meeting with Katrina, she trained me how to host the show! This was when we were going to go on stage just to say, "Goodnight, everyone. Thank you for coming". I have hosted the entire show, it's all done!'

Hearing this, Kriti, Kajol and Twinkle burst out laughing.

Katrina's playlist

While talking about Katrina, Kriti adds her bit. She revealed how Kat's playlist suddenly changed when she started dating Vicky.

'Katrina and I used to work out in the same gym. When she started dating Vicky, her playlist suddenly changed and had Punjabi music. I looked at her and even asked her, "Is this your playlist?" Because those were definitely not the songs she was listening to before,' Kriti says.

Hrithik Roshan Fans

Apart from being tall, the one thing common between Kriti and Vicky is that both of them are huge Hrithik Roshan fans.

'The only person whose posters I've had in my room was Hrithik Roshan,' Kriti confessed. 'When Heropanti released, I remember, Tiger (Shroff) had kept a screening for him specifically, and I didn't know about it. I'm sleeping, and at 2 am, my phone buzzed, and there was an unknown number. I went on Truecaller, and it said Hrithik Roshan.

'It took me some time to even understand he was calling. I was so nervous and anxious that I waited till morning and then called him back.'

'When Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai came out, everybody in the country was mad about him,' Vicky recalled. 'I got to know my dad (Sham Kaushal, action director) was working with him. Till then, I had never asked ki papa mujhe inse milwa do, mujhe pata bhi nahi hota tha film set kya hota hai, kaisa hota hai. I was in the tenth standard, and still remember asking him, "Can I get to meet him?"

'My dad played a trick on me.

He was like, "Yaar, par woh toh unhi baccho se milta hai jinko Ek Pal Ka Jeena karna aata hai".

'For three days, I kept rehearsing ki main Hrithik sir se milunga, woh bolenge, "karke dikhao step" and main karke dikha dunga aur woh mere pyaar mein padd jayenge.

'Anyway, when I went on set, he was very sweet, and we clicked pictures.'

Kriti-Kajol's equation

Despite being in the industry, attending events and socialising often, one would think Kriti would be an extrovert but she isn't.

The actress revealed how she hardly spoke to Kajol on the sets of their first film, Dilwale.

She mostly kept to herself and it was only after working with Kajol again in Do Patti that she finally opened up.

'I take time to open up and get comfortable. It took me two films to break the ice with Kajol. So that says it all,' Kriti says.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff