Like Priyanka's Mandakini Look? VOTE!

Like Priyanka's Mandakini Look? VOTE!

By REDIFF MOVIES
November 13, 2025 11:58 IST
November 13, 2025 11:58 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

After Prithviraj's Kumbha look, S S Rajamouli discloses Priyanka Chopra's look in their new film, GlobeTrotter.

Priyanka will play Mandakini, and describes the character as, 'She's more than what meets the eye.'

 

Rajamouli wrote, 'The woman who redefined Indian Cinema on the global stage. Welcome back, Desi Girl! @priyankachopra. Can't wait for the world to witness your myriad shades of MANDAKINI.'

Nick Jonas likes the look, and endorses it in the comments with: 'Incredible!'

The first look of GlobeTrotter will be unveiled in style with a special event at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on November 15.

Like Priyanka's look in GlobeTrotter? VOTE!

In a rare event, Priyanka had a chat with fans through an 'AskPCJ' session on X.

A fan asked whether Priyanka brought her family, including daughter Malti Marie, to the GlobeTrotter film sets, and she replied, 'My daughter has been to set in Hyderabad and she had the best time with @urstrulyMahesh and Namrata's beautiful daughter Sitara, and went to @ssrajamouli's farm and met a calf. Her favorite memory.'

Priyanka also spoke about her love for Hyderabadi biriyani and how she learnt Telugu for the film.

'It's obviously not my first language but @ssrajamouli sir has been so helpful. I will be able to deliver my Telugu lines and live up to your expectations,' she writes.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
