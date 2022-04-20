Raju: Shah Rukh, Taapsee Kya Jodi Hai!

Photographs: Kind courtesy Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani announced their first feature film collaboration Dunki, which is set to release in theatres on December 22, 2023.

SRK took to social media to share the title and release date of the film with a video, two years after reports of him collaborating with the Munna Bhai MBBS director emerged online.

Calling Hirani his Santa Claus, the superstar said he is humbled and excited to work with the film-maker.

'Dear @RajkumarHirani sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually main toh set par hi rehne lagunga. (you turned out to be my Santa Claus. You start, I will reach on time or actually start living on the set itself). Feeling humbled & excited to finally work with you. Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023,' SRK posted on Twitter.

The film, backed by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, also stars Taapsee Pannu.

Hirani has co-written the movie with frequent collaborator Abhijaat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon.

The director, known for films like 3 Idiots, the Munnabhai franchise, PK and Sanju, said working with SRK was on his wish list since he started his film-making journey.

'Through the course of my career, Shah Rukh Khan has always been on my wish list and after trying to collaborate several times in the past, we were finally destined to have Dunki mark our partnership. The energy, charisma, humour and charm that he brings to a film is unparalleled and I look forward to bringing that magic to the big screen,' Hirani said in a statement.

Khan said Hirani was one of the finest film-makers of this generation and quipped: 'Raju ke liye main Donkey, Monkey...kuch bhi ban sakta hoon!'

'Raj Kumar Hirani is one of the finest filmmakers of this generation, we have always spoken about working together and I am extremely happy we are finally doing it with Dunki. We have just started shooting this month and I am cherishing every moment of it,' the actor added.

Taapsee, who starred in Red VChillies's 2019 production Badla, is thrilled about working with SRK and Hirani for the first time.

'I am beyond excited to embark on this journey and be a part of this very special film. It's my first time working with Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan, two people who I deeply respect and admire,' she said.

The next schedule of Dunki will be shot in Punjab.