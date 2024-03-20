News
Rediff.com  » Movies » 'One can never be satisfied and happy'

'One can never be satisfied and happy'

By SUBHASH K JHA
March 20, 2024 13:58 IST
March 20, 2024 13:58 IST

'Language has never been a barrier for me. I'm comfortable wherever the language takes me.'
'I'm still hungry to do more.'

IMAGE: Priyamani in Article 370.

Priyamani's versatility has been on display in her recent contrasting roles in Article 370 and Bhamakalapam 2.

"I'm happy that I got to be part of such wonderful films since the story and the script were very strong in their own way," Priyamani tells Subhash K Jha.

"Bhamakalapam 2 is a sequel so naturally, I had to be a part of it since it was the continuation of my character Anupama's journey. Article 370 was thanks to Producer Aditya Dhar, who was sure that I could be their Rajeshwari. He had the confidence that the script was strong and this piece of history had to be told to the audience."

Priyamani says she has never been short of choices, as she works in multiple languages. "Language has never been a barrier for me. I'm comfortable wherever the language takes me. I'm still hungry to do more. One can never be satisfied and happy."

 

IMAGE: Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani in The Family Man.

Priyamani admits The Family Man was a game-changer for her.

"I think The Family Man played a very important role in my career since it was one of the biggest OTT releases, which made the world sit up and watch as to how a man can balance his professional and personal life. For us to come up with a third season speaks of how much audiences have loved the show and the characters."

She enjoyed working with Manoj Bajpayee in The Family man, where she played his wife.

"Manoj sir is someone whose career I have closely followed. I could not have asked for a better co-star. I could not have imagined a better Srikant Tiwari. What he brings to the character, the ease and effortlessness, is something I'm in awe of."

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyamani/Instagram

She is excited about her next Hindi release, Maidaan.

"It was another box that needed to be ticked," she says. "I had the best time working with Ajay sir (Devgn) though it was only for about 12-15 days. I can't wait for everyone to see the magic unfold when the movie releases. Amit Sharma, as a director, is so fabulous that he knew how to tug the heartstrings."

 

IMAGE: Priyamani in Bhamakalapam 2.

Priyamani is content with her career so far.

"It is the best journey I could hope for," she says. "I am happy with the choices I've made so far. I would like to continue doing the right films as much as I can. I would love to play a negative character, who is at par with the male lead. Or an out and out comedy role. I love all the experiences I have gone through, positive or negative, since they all helped me evolve as a person and actor."

SUBHASH K JHA
