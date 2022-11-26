News
Look At Kiara's 'Shoot Diet'!

Look At Kiara's 'Shoot Diet'!

By Rediff Movies
November 26, 2022 09:25 IST


When stars travel, they make lovely pictures on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Kiara Advani gets witty with her captions as she posts pictures with Ram Charan: 'Burgers with these buggers Song shoot diet in New Zealand.'

The two are shooting for a song for the Telugu political action thriller, RC 15. They will dance to composer S Thaman's music, choreographed by Jani Master.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Ram Charan plays an IAS officer in S Shankar's directorial debut in Telugu cinema. 

Producer Dil Raju hopes to release the film in January 2023.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

On the home front, we will see Kiara in the song Bijli from Govinda Naam Mera.

Co-star Vicky Kaushal introduces Kiara as Bijli from Kolhapur: 'Get ready for lightning to strike! The new dhamakedaar tune of the season, #Bijli.'

Composed by Sachin-Jigar, Bijli is sung by Mika Singh and Neha Kakkar and choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

Govinda Naam Mera is a comedy thriller in which Vicky plays Govinda Waghmare, who juggles his time between wife Gauri Waghmare (Bhumi Pednekar) and girlfriend Suku (Kiara).

Written and directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar, it will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from December 16.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

'Let us live like flowers. Wild and beautiful, and drenched in sunshine,' writes Amyra Dastur from Guildford, a town in England.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

Mithila Palkar sips on coffee in Chennai and writes, 'Anyone who knows me, knows that I’m not a coffee person. But another thing that South India managed to do was make me like filter coffee. This is the first step of conversion, is it?!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Parineeti Chopra enjoys a day out with her brothers Shivang and Sahaj in London.

She writes, 'Eldest but the shortest.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam Kapoor attends a store launch in Delhi with brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tillotama Shome/Instagram

Tillotama Shome says hello from Doha.

