Rediff.com  » Movies » Take This TOUGH Bollywood Quiz!

Take This TOUGH Bollywood Quiz!

By SUKANYA VERMA
November 24, 2022 09:24 IST
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

All set for this week’s fully filmi challenge?

Simply identify the movie from the options listed below.

Ready, steady, quiz!

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Mohenjo Daro
B. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
C. Agneepath
  A. Mohenjo Daro
 
A. Bajrangi Bhaijaan
B. Laal Singh Chaddha
C. Udta Punjab
  B. Laal Singh Chaddha
 
A. Yes Boss
B. Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani
C. Duplicate
  B. Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani
 
A. Gangs of Wasseypur II
B. Dedh Ishqiya
C. Badlapur
  C. Badlapur
 
A. Singham Returns
B. Simmba
C. Neither
  A. Singham Returns
 
A. Aiyyaa
B. Kaminey
C. Dear Zindagi
  C. Dear Zindagi
 
A. Jodi No 1
B. Ek Aur Ek Gyarah
C. Haseena Maan Jayegi
  B. Ek Aur Ek Gyarah
 
A. Road
B. Aks
C. Bewafaa
  A. Road
 
A. Toofan
B. Aaj Ka Goonda Raj
C. Ghar Ho To Aisa
  C. Ghar Ho To Aisa
 
A. Jaani Dushman: Ek Nayi Kahani
B. Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani
C. Jaani Dushman: Ek Prem Kahani
  B. Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani
 
  
Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
