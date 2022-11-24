Why Did Kriti Go Back To School?

When stars travel, they make lovely pictures on social media.
Kriti Sanon is thrilled to be back at Delhi Public School RK Puram, where she made a pit stop to promote her new film Bhediya, which releases November 25.
She writes, 'Back to school! After 15years!! Such a proud feeling to be back to my school to promote my film #Bhediya!! Nostalgic! D.P.S. R.K.Puram has given me a lot.. it truly shaped the person I am today! And it was the best feeling to come back to say “I made it!”'
Raveena Tandon posts a picture with daughter Rasha from the Satpura Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh.
'Back to where my heart belongs. #satpuratigerreserve #borisafarilodge @jehannumawilderness thank you for the warm hospitality. Cheers here’s to a bunch of crazies who flew in from all over for a day in the jungle.'
Mini Mathur, on the other hand, is visiting the Ranthambore National Park: 'Nothing like nippy winters in @ilovepero ! Felt the fragrance of flowers, the night sky & velvet !! Aaah now if only feels and memories could be bottled!'
Madhur Bhandarkar bumps into KGF actor Yash in Goa and says, 'Had the privilege of interacting with the Highly Successful Kannada Heartthrob SuperStar @thenameisyash in Goa... Wished him more successful films & for great future endeavours... Thanked him for his great contribution to Pan Indian Cinema.'
Tanishaa Mukerji takes in the blue skies of Jaipur.
Armaan Malik is all set to perform in Dubai and he writes, 'Assalamu alaikum Dubai!!! I’m right here in your beautiful city and I just can’t wait to perform for y’all this Friday! Go grab your tickets before it gets sold out.'
Sayani Gupta shares a throwback picture from Greece.