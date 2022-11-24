Why Did Kriti Go Back To School?

When stars travel, they make lovely pictures on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Kriti Sanon is thrilled to be back at Delhi Public School RK Puram, where she made a pit stop to promote her new film Bhediya, which releases November 25.

She writes, 'Back to school! After 15years!! Such a proud feeling to be back to my school to promote my film #Bhediya!! Nostalgic! D.P.S. R.K.Puram has given me a lot.. it truly shaped the person I am today! And it was the best feeling to come back to say “I made it!”'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon posts a picture with daughter Rasha from the Satpura Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh.

'Back to where my heart belongs. #satpuratigerreserve #borisafarilodge @jehannumawilderness thank you for the warm hospitality. Cheers here’s to a bunch of crazies who flew in from all over for a day in the jungle.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mini Mathur/Instagram

Mini Mathur, on the other hand, is visiting the Ranthambore National Park: 'Nothing like nippy winters in @ilovepero ! Felt the fragrance of flowers, the night sky & velvet !! Aaah now if only feels and memories could be bottled!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Madhur Bhandarkar/Instagram

Madhur Bhandarkar bumps into KGF actor Yash in Goa and says, 'Had the privilege of interacting with the Highly Successful Kannada Heartthrob SuperStar @thenameisyash in Goa... Wished him more successful films & for great future endeavours... Thanked him for his great contribution to Pan Indian Cinema.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram

Tanishaa Mukerji takes in the blue skies of Jaipur.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Armaan Malik/Instagram

Armaan Malik is all set to perform in Dubai and he writes, 'Assalamu alaikum Dubai!!! I’m right here in your beautiful city and I just can’t wait to perform for y’all this Friday! Go grab your tickets before it gets sold out.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

Sayani Gupta shares a throwback picture from Greece.