Like Tabu's Cop Look In Bholaa? VOTE!

Tabu gets into action mode in Bholaa, where she plays a fierce cop.

Tabu has already played a cop in Drishyam 2 and Kuttey.

'Aaj raat ya toh woh humein dhoond lega, ya hum usse. Bandook ki naukari ki hai, goli toh khaani padegi, Tabu tells us.

Directed by her buddy Ajay Devgn, Bholaa tells the story of a ex-convict (played by Devgn) who wants to meet his daughter after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between the police and drug mafia.

When Devgn's first look was revealed, the tag line was: 'Ek Chattaan, Sau Shaitaan. Iss kalyug mein aa raha hai'.

Now, Tabu's tagline is: 'Ek Khaaki, Sau Shaitaan.'

Before Bholaa releases in theatres on March 30, we ask you:

