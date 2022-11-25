What Is Ajay Devgn Praying For?

Photograph: ANI Photo

Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 is doing wonders at the box office and the actor is grateful to the Gods.

He was seen offering prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple at Vishwanath Dham, Varanasi, on Thursday.

Devgn had flown to Varanasi in a private plane to shoot for his next directorial film Bholaa, in which he stars with his good friend Tabu in their ninth collaboration together.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ajay Devgn/Instagram

Devgn claims he's 'been waiting for this for a very long time' and sister-in-law Tanisha Mukerji comments, 'Love the energy there.'

Bholaa is the official remake of the 2019 Tamil hit Kaithi, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Karthi.

The teaser of Bholaa has been released, and it promises to be a high-octane actioner with a lot of emotion thrown in.

It is scheduled to release on March 30.