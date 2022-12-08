Abhishek Prays Hard For...

After Ajay Devgn sought blessings at the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, Abhishek Bachchan made a stopover there as well.

The actor will join the shoot of Devgn's new film, Bholaa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram

After landing at Lal Bahadur Shastri airport in Varanasi, Abhishek headed straight to the temple to offer prayers.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram

Large crowds waited to get a glimpse of the actor. Abhishek even posed for pictures with some of his fans before making an exit.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Abhishek will reportedly make a special appearance as Ajay Devgn's friend in Bholaa and play a bigger role in its sequel.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ajay Devgn/Instagram

Ajay Devgn, meanwhile, takes a quick break with his son, Yug.

He writes, 'Yug & I, finding our small moment of peace in the heart of Varanasi.'