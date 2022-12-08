Abhishek Prays Hard For...

After Ajay Devgn sought blessings at the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, Abhishek Bachchan made a stopover there as well.
The actor will join the shoot of Devgn's new film, Bholaa.
After landing at Lal Bahadur Shastri airport in Varanasi, Abhishek headed straight to the temple to offer prayers.
Large crowds waited to get a glimpse of the actor. Abhishek even posed for pictures with some of his fans before making an exit.
Abhishek will reportedly make a special appearance as Ajay Devgn's friend in Bholaa and play a bigger role in its sequel.
Ajay Devgn, meanwhile, takes a quick break with his son, Yug.
He writes, 'Yug & I, finding our small moment of peace in the heart of Varanasi.'