News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Abhishek Prays Hard For...

Abhishek Prays Hard For...

By Rediff Movies
December 08, 2022 18:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

After Ajay Devgn sought blessings at the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, Abhishek Bachchan made a stopover there as well.

The actor will join the shoot of Devgn's new film, Bholaa.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram

After landing at Lal Bahadur Shastri airport in Varanasi, Abhishek headed straight to the temple to offer prayers.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram

Large crowds waited to get a glimpse of the actor. Abhishek even posed for pictures with some of his fans before making an exit.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Abhishek will reportedly make a special appearance as Ajay Devgn's friend in Bholaa and play a bigger role in its sequel.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ajay Devgn/Instagram

Ajay Devgn, meanwhile, takes a quick break with his son, Yug.

He writes, 'Yug & I, finding our small moment of peace in the heart of Varanasi.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Meet Ajay Devgn's Bholaa Companions
Meet Ajay Devgn's Bholaa Companions
Have You Seen These Top Cops?
Have You Seen These Top Cops?
Saif's Birthday Plans for Mum Sharmila
Saif's Birthday Plans for Mum Sharmila
Cong leaders credit Priyanka for Himachal win
Cong leaders credit Priyanka for Himachal win
Madan Lal tongue-lashes Team India's performance
Madan Lal tongue-lashes Team India's performance
What BJP's Gujarat Win Proves
What BJP's Gujarat Win Proves
'Phenomenal results': Modi on record win in Gujarat
'Phenomenal results': Modi on record win in Gujarat

More like this

What Are Sara and Aditya Doing With Anurag?

What Are Sara and Aditya Doing With Anurag?

Aryan Khan To Make Bollywood Debut

Aryan Khan To Make Bollywood Debut

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances