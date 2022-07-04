News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Ajay Devgn to direct Kaithi Hindi remake

Ajay Devgn to direct Kaithi Hindi remake

Source: PTI
July 04, 2022 14:54 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ajay Devgn/Instagram

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn on Monday announced that he is directing the action drama Bholaa, the Hindi remake of 2019's Tamil hit Kaithi.

Bholaa was earlier supposed to be directed by Dharmendra Sharma, who edited Devgn's films like Son of Sardaar, Shivaay and Bhuj: The Pride of India.

Devgn, who will star in the movie alongside frequent collaborator Tabu, said he is excited to return to the director's chair after Runway 34.

"Well, the preparation was done earlier on. It was just a question of getting behind the camera again and saying the three magic words -- Lights, camera, action!", Devgn said from Hyderabad where Bholaa is currently being shot.

Devgn made his directorial debut in 2008 with the drama U Me Aur Hum and followed it up with his 2016 action movie Shivaay and Runway 34, which released in April.

Bholaa will hit the theatres on March 30, 2023.

 

Kaithi, written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, revolved around an ex-convict (played by Karthi) who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison, but gets caught in a face-off between the police and drug mafia.

Kanagaraj's latest blockbuster Vikram starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathy and Fahadh Fasal -- according to Rediff.com reviewer Divya Nair -- takes off from where Kaithi ends.

Source: PTI
