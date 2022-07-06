When Sequels Did Better Than First Part

The first half of the year is through and the biggest grosser so far is KGF: Chapter 2 which is now next only to Baahubali: The Conclusion when it comes to box office collections.

Time and again sequels have done well at the box office, as is apparent with the blockbuster success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the biggest Bollywood grosser of 2022 so far.

Here is looking at how some of the biggest sequels have performed over the years.

Baahubali - The Conclusion [Hindi]

Box office collection: Rs 511 crores/Rs 5.11 billion

Baahubali: The Beginning [Hindi]



The highest grosser of all time is Baahubali - The Conclusion. The film did almost five times the business of the first part in its lifetime score.

The Hindi versions of both films were truly fantastic and while the first part came out of nowhere and ended up hitting a century, there was immense curiosity around the second part of the S S Rajamouli film.

KGF: Chapter 2 [Hindi]

Box office collection: Rs 434.70 crores/Rs 4.347 billion

KGF: Chapter 1 [Hindi]

Box office collection: Rs 44.09 crores/Rs 440.9 million

This Prashant Neel directed starring Yash film created history when the sequel did almost 10 times the business of the first in the series.

Though there have been films in the past as well where the multiplying factor from first to the second part has been huge, this is the only instance of a film emerging an all time blockbuster with several major records smashed on the way.

Tiger Zinda Hai

Box office collection: Rs 339.25 crores/Rs 3.3925 billion

Ek Tha Tiger

Box office collection: Rs 199 crores/Rs 1.99 billion

As the story moved ahead from Ek Tha Tiger to Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman Khan too graduated from almost scoring a double century to earning a neat triple century to his name.

Both installments have been blockbusters, and that's the reason why Tiger 3 is not under production as well.

With Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo appearance, the 2023 release is set to be truly huge.

Dhoom: 3

Box office collection: Rs 284 crores/Rs 2.84 billion

Dhoom: 2

Box office collection: Rs 82 crores/Rs 820 million

Dhoom

Box office collection: Rs 32 crores/Rs 320 million

From Dhoom to Dhoom: 2 and then Dhoom: 3, things have multipled well for Bollywood's biggest action franchise ever.

While Dhoom: 2 did almost triple the business of Dhoom, Dhoom: 3 was a smash blockbuster.

There have been murmurs around Dhoom: 4, but an official announcement is yet to come by.

Krrish 3

Box office collection: Rs 244.92 crores/Rs 2.44 billion

Krrish

Box office collection: Rs 69 crores/Rs 690 million

Koi... Mil Gaya

Box office collection: Rs 47.20 crores/Rs 472 million

Raakesh Roshan has been the architect of the Krrish series and though there were no real plans to make this as a franchise to begin with, the success of Koi... Mil Gaya led to Krrish been conceptualised.

When the film turned out to be a superhit, Krrish 3 was set at a much more massive scale and the film ended up doing tremendous business. Plans for Krrish 4 are on.

Housefull 4

Box office collection: Rs 208.50 crores/2.08 billion

Housefull 3

Box office collection: Rs 109 crores/Rs 1.09 billion

Housefull 2

Box office collection: Rs 116 crores/Rs 1.16 billion

Housefull

Box office collection: Rs 78 crores/Rs 780 million

As a comedy franchise, Housefull is right there at the top with Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh being the common factor in this Sajid Nadiadwala created franchise.

Things went up from first to the second part, though surprisingly the third one fell a little behind.

The fourth part ended up doing almost double the business of part three.

Golmaal Again

Box office collection: Rs 205.70 crores/Rs 2.05 billion

Golmaal 3

Box office collection: Rs 106 crores/Rs 1.06 billion

Golmaal Returns

Box office collection: Rs 52 crores

Golmaal

Box office collection: Rs 32 crores/Rs 320 million

Almost neck to neck with the Housefull franchise is another comedy franchise Golmaal.

Rohit Shetty has created this world with Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade as the common factors in this laugh riot which did just about good business in the first and second part but gathered pace from the third installment onwards.

The fourth part did almost double business of the third.

2.0 [Hindi]

Box office collection: Rs 189.55 crores/Rs 1.89 billion

Robot

Box office collection: Rs 20 crores/Rs 200 million

Alongside the KGF franchise, this one holds the record for the biggest jump in terms of collections from the first to the second part.

The collections of 2.0 [Hindi] just fell short of Rs 200 crores.

Akshay Kumar entered this world of Shankar and Rajinikanth in the second part.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Box office collection: Rs 185 crores/Rs 1.85 billion

Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Box office collection: Rs 50 crores/Rs 500 million

Doing almost four times the business of the first in the franchise, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has emerged as the latest Bollywood blockbuster.

What makes the success sweeter for this Kartik Aaryan starrer is the fact that it has come at a time when Hindi films are struggling to find audiences.

Anees Bazmee took the theme of Bhool Bhulaiyaa and created his own.

Race 3

Box office collection: Rs 169 crores/Rs 1.69 billion

Race 2

Box office collection: Rs 100.45 crores/Rs 1.45 billion

Race

Box office collection: Rs 62 crores/Rs 620 million

Race 3 may have done bigger business than Race 2 and the same holds true when one compares the second part with the first.

The fact remains that Race remains the most loved of the franchise followed by the sequel.

While Race 4 will definitely be made, one hopes Saif Ali Khan returns to the franchise and Abbas-Mustan make something solid.