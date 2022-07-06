Ranveer Singh: The King of BLING!

We all know Ranveer Singh can pull off the most quirkiest outfits with a whole lot of sass and confidence.

But Ranveer also has a thing for all things BLING.

As the talented actor turns a year older on Wednesday, July 6, we take a look at some of his fashionably flashy outings!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Not just the bomber jacket, we think Ranveer's bling game is on point courtesy those eccentric pair of glasses and diamond stud earrings.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Ranveer's gold-and-green jacket is definitely a wardrobe must-have if you want your style to scream shimmer and glitter!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Here's our birthday boy looking dapper in a shiny maroon three-piece suit while showing off his Hello! Hall of Fame trophy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Another gold jacket look done right!

Also, brownie points to Ranveer for accessorising his look with a chunky gold chain.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

SMOKING HAWT!

That's all we can say about the 37 year old who will next be seen playing a double role in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Only Ranveer can make so much bling look so cool while going retro, no peeps?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Giving us major fashion goals in a shiny blue sweatshirt and matching joggers from Gucci, that's Ranveer simply being himself!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Lastly, we have the handsome hulk showing us how to slay a snazzy gold outfit like a pro.