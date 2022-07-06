Ranveer Singh: The King of BLING!

We all know Ranveer Singh can pull off the most quirkiest outfits with a whole lot of sass and confidence.
But Ranveer also has a thing for all things BLING.
As the talented actor turns a year older on Wednesday, July 6, we take a look at some of his fashionably flashy outings!
Not just the bomber jacket, we think Ranveer's bling game is on point courtesy those eccentric pair of glasses and diamond stud earrings.
Ranveer's gold-and-green jacket is definitely a wardrobe must-have if you want your style to scream shimmer and glitter!
Here's our birthday boy looking dapper in a shiny maroon three-piece suit while showing off his Hello! Hall of Fame trophy.
Another gold jacket look done right!
Also, brownie points to Ranveer for accessorising his look with a chunky gold chain.
SMOKING HAWT!
That's all we can say about the 37 year old who will next be seen playing a double role in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus.
Only Ranveer can make so much bling look so cool while going retro, no peeps?
Giving us major fashion goals in a shiny blue sweatshirt and matching joggers from Gucci, that's Ranveer simply being himself!
Lastly, we have the handsome hulk showing us how to slay a snazzy gold outfit like a pro.