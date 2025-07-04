HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Fatima, Sara, Konkona Watch Metro... In Dino

Fatima, Sara, Konkona Watch Metro... In Dino

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 04, 2025 12:26 IST

x

The cast of Anurag Basu's Metro... In Dino arrived for a screening in Mumbai.

Fatima Sana Shaikh pairs up with Ali Fazal in the romance anthology.

 

Richa Chadha cheers for husband Ali Fazal.

 

Sara Ali Khan's plus one is brother Ibrahim.

 

Aditya Roy Kapur arrives with...

 

Big brother Siddharth Roy Kapur and bhabhi Vidya Balan.

 

Konkona Sen Sharma is the only actor to star in both Metro movies. Remember her stellar performance in 2007's Life... In A Metro?

 

Pankaj Tripathi with wife Mridula and daughter Aashi.

 

Neena Gupta with husband Vivek Mehra.

 

Anupam Kher's second directorial Tanvi The Great releases later this month.

 

Shubhangi Dutt makes her debut in Tanvi The Great.

 

Karan Tacker also stars in Tanvi The Great.

 

Pritam, a constant in Anurag Basu films, has composed the music for Metro...In Dino and plays the sutradhar, as he did in the first Metro movie.

 

Rakul Singh and Jackky Bhagnani.

 

Khushi Kapoor.

 

Vedang Raina.

 

Kartik Aaryan.

 

Isha Koppikar.

 

Rasika Dugal.

 

Rithvik Dhanjani.

 

Ravi Kishan.

 

Aanand L Rai.

 

Vikramaditya Motwane.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Lots Of Romance Coming Up In July
Lots Of Romance Coming Up In July
2025's Best Movies So Far
2025's Best Movies So Far
Kalyanji-Anandji's Top 10 Songs
Kalyanji-Anandji's Top 10 Songs
Raaj Kumar's Top 10 Songs
Raaj Kumar's Top 10 Songs
10 Anthologies On OTT
10 Anthologies On OTT

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Top Yummy Recipes That Make Use of Cashews

webstory image 2

Global Road Quality Rankings: Who's Leading the Way?

webstory image 3

Nothing Phone 3 Debuts In India Starting ₹79,999

VIDEOS

Ananya Panday spotted at a salon1:17

Ananya Panday spotted at a salon

Watch: PM welcomed with Bhojpuri 'Chautaal' in Trinidad and Tobago0:58

Watch: PM welcomed with Bhojpuri 'Chautaal' in Trinidad...

Modi-mania grips Trinidad: PM receives historic welcome3:27

Modi-mania grips Trinidad: PM receives historic welcome

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD