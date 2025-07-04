Fatima, Sara, Konkona Watch Metro... In Dino

The cast of Anurag Basu's Metro... In Dino arrived for a screening in Mumbai.

Fatima Sana Shaikh pairs up with Ali Fazal in the romance anthology.

Richa Chadha cheers for husband Ali Fazal.

Sara Ali Khan's plus one is brother Ibrahim.

Aditya Roy Kapur arrives with...

Big brother Siddharth Roy Kapur and bhabhi Vidya Balan.

Konkona Sen Sharma is the only actor to star in both Metro movies. Remember her stellar performance in 2007's Life... In A Metro?

Pankaj Tripathi with wife Mridula and daughter Aashi.

Neena Gupta with husband Vivek Mehra.

Anupam Kher's second directorial Tanvi The Great releases later this month.

Shubhangi Dutt makes her debut in Tanvi The Great.

Karan Tacker also stars in Tanvi The Great.

Pritam, a constant in Anurag Basu films, has composed the music for Metro...In Dino and plays the sutradhar, as he did in the first Metro movie.

Rakul Singh and Jackky Bhagnani.

Khushi Kapoor.

Vedang Raina.

Kartik Aaryan.

Isha Koppikar.

Rasika Dugal.

Rithvik Dhanjani.

Ravi Kishan.

Aanand L Rai.

Vikramaditya Motwane.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff