'People Love Me As Panchayat's Rinki But...'

'I was motivated to do something better -- to improve my life and my parents' lives.'

From crunching numbers and studying complex electronic circuitry as a communications and electronics engineer to becoming one of OTT's most beloved faces, Sanvikaa's journey is anything but ordinary.

Driven by a restless spirit that refused a 9-to-5 routine, she secretly charted a new course. She told her parents she was heading to Bengaluru for a job, only to land in Mumbai with dreams of stardom.

Today, she stands tall as the breakout star of Panchayat, as Rinki.

In this candid two-part interview with Prasanna D Zore/Rediff, Sanvikaa says, "People come up blushing and ask for selfies. Sometimes it is middle-aged uncles, sometimes college students, they just stand there blushing, and then I start feeling shy too. I feel genuinely touched by even the simplest things they say."

What are your favourite moments both on and off camera? Any juicy stories?

You are asking the wrong person for juicy stories.

But I enjoyed being on set because it was fun.

The climax scene in this season was amazing. It was one-take by Raghu sir (Raghubir Yadav), so it was amazing to see him perform. As an actor, there is so much to learn from that climax scene.

The other one was the dancing during the procession. The other gang is doing a funny dance and we had to give serious expressions. Looking at them, it was so difficult because they were hilarious.

Are you a director's actor or natural actor?

I consider myself a director's actor.

I usually perform in my own way at first, but if the director wants it done differently, I follow his suggestions.

I believe the director brings not just experience, but also a deep connection to the story. He's lived with it far longer than I have.

He understands the entire narrative, not just my character's part, and also sees it from the perspective of the editing table. He knows exactly how each shot will fit together.

What's your real life equation with your onscreen romantic partner, Jitendra Kumar?

We're good friends.

For me, it's more about the characters -- like the Sachivji calling me Rinki, and me calling him Sachivji.

Off screen, we're genuinely close.

We may not talk a lot, but whenever we do, our conversations have depth. We understand each other.

What do you talk about?

We don't talk much about Panchayat.

We talk about random things.

We talk about food.

Travel places.

His experience in college.

What have you learned from watching Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav work? How did they treat you on the sets?

They treated me like their own bachcha, especially Neena ma'am.

Our bond has grown over the seasons.

She's a very chill person. She always compliments me if I'm doing something well or if I'm looking nice.

The other day, when I wore something a bit different, she noticed right away.

Raghu sir also treats me with warmth and is always generous with his compliments.

Did you feel intimidated initially?

Before season two, I was very anxious.

Even when we started shooting, for the first two or three days, it was really difficult.

I was in complete awe of them -- the way they performed and how effortlessly they did everything.

But they always tried to make me feel relaxed and never put any pressure on me. Even if I needed three or four takes, they never made me feel rushed.

They understood that if they said something, I might become self-conscious.

Instead, the director would come over and guide me.

How has life changed since Panchayat, especially season three? What's the wildest fan moment you've had?

I think it's when people come up blushing and ask for selfies. Sometimes it is middle-aged uncles, sometimes college students, they just stand there blushing, and then I start feeling shy too.

It does get a little awkward.

But apart from that, people have been very respectful.

I feel genuinely touched by even the simplest things they say.

I heard that you avoid selfies. How do you handle this selfie moment?

If someone else is holding the camera, it's fine. The angle is flattering because it's farther away.

But if I take the selfie myself and the camera is close, my face looks really big.

That's why I usually avoid selfies. Honestly, I just don't like them.

Are you suddenly swamped with offers? Are they all rural dramas or are filmmakers seeing your full range?

People are actually seeing my full range, and that makes me really happy.

Of course, I still get offered rural roles, but at the same time, I'm also getting different genres.

It's a mixed bag.

How do you avoid getting typecast as the sweet, silent village girl?

You have to be very careful about what project you pick next because once an image becomes strong, it sticks. I know people love me as Panchayat's Rinki, but if I take on another role in a similar space, that image will get stronger. That's why it's always about the choices.

I want my next project to be completely different.

What made you leave engineering for a career in acting?

Honestly, it was never just about acting.

I wanted to explore something new.

I always knew what I didn't want. I could never see myself in a nine-to-five job.

That was my biggest motivation.

I can't be stuck in a routine; that's not my personality.

I wanted every day to be different.

So I started looking for opportunities, especially things related to travel.

Then I thought, 'Why not try?'

Even when I began auditioning, it wasn't with a focused plan. I was simply trying my luck. You never know where life takes you. Thankfully, it just worked out for me.

I was motivated to do something better -- to improve my life and my parents' lives. That was my driving force.

