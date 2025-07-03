HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » 2025's Big Hits So Far

2025's Big Hits So Far

By REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 03, 2025 14:14 IST

x

The first half of 2025 gave us a handful of good movies.

How did the box office fare? Well, the second half of the year looks much better than the first!

A look at the hits so far.

 

Chhaava
Verdict: Blockbuster
Box office collection: Rs 600.10 crore (Rs 6 billion)

Chhaava is the only film of 2025, which has done business on the lines of the dream quartet of 2023: Pathaan, Jawaan, Gadar 2 and Animal.

It crossed Rs 600 crore (Rs 6 billion), and that is a super solid feat.

 

Housefull 5
Verdict: Average
Box office collection: Rs 201 crore (Rs 2.01 billion), still playing

The fifth instalment of the successful Housefull series has entered the Rs 200 Crore (Rs 2 billion) Club.

Of course, a lot more was expected from this multi-starrer, especially after the Laal Pari song emerged as a huge success.

But mixed reviews meant that the film just about emerged successful.

 

Raid 2
Verdict: Semi-Hit
Box office collection: Rs 178.08 crore (Rs 1.78 million)

Raid had just about crossed the Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion) mark when it released in 2018. Now, Raid 2 has done better by crossing the Rs 175 crore (Rs 1.75 billion) milestone.

With this, Ajay Devgn has yet another successful franchise in the running.

 

Sitaare Zameen Par
Verdict: Hit
Box office collection: Rs 130 crore (Rs 1.3 billion), still playing

Aamir Khan's new film seemed like a Rs 75 crore (Rs 750 million) kind of a grosser before its release, and was expected to do business on the same lines as his earlier underdog hits Taare Zameen Par and Secret Superstar.

But super reviews made it do even better, and since it is still playing in theatres, it will do even better.

 

SkyForce
Verdict: Average
Box office collection: Rs 131.44 crore (Rs 1.31 billion)

Akshay Kumar has scored a hat-trick this year, and just in six months.

It all started with SkyForce, followed by Kesari: Chapter 2 and Housefull 5, all of them in different genres.

 

Kesari: Chapter 2
Verdict: Average
Box office collection: Rs 93.28 crore (Rs 932.8 million)

Akshay Kumar's courtroom drama, Kesari: Chapter 2, performed quite well at the box office.

It may have been inaccurate, but sure did pack in a lot of drama.

 

Jaat
Verdict: Average
Box office collection: Rs 90 crore (Rs 900 million)

Sunny Deol, who will be 68 this year, still has it and he proves it with Jaat, an actioner which saw him throw punches in the way only he can.

 

Bhool Chuk Maaf
Verdict: Average
Box office collection: Rs 74.18 crore (Rs 741.8 million)

Bhool Chuk Maaf was quite a surprise, as first, there was no surety if it would actually release in theatres.

And when it did, it stayed only for two weeks, and yet collected enough moolah to be called a success.

 

The Diplomat
Verdict: Below Average
Box office collection: Rs 40.30 crore (Rs 403 million)

The biggest surprise of the year so far is The Diplomat, which arrived almost unannounced and still sustained itself just on the basis of word-of-mouth.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT
Share:

RELATED STORIES

2025's Best Movies So Far
2025's Best Movies So Far
Lots Of Romance Coming Up In July
Lots Of Romance Coming Up In July
When Kartik Romanced Ananya In Croatia
When Kartik Romanced Ananya In Croatia
'Shefali Was Content Being The Kaanta Laga Girl'
'Shefali Was Content Being The Kaanta Laga Girl'
Shanaya Gets Ready For Love...
Shanaya Gets Ready For Love...

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Retro Songs You Must Listen To

webstory image 2

7 Foods That Improve Productivity

webstory image 3

Poco F7 5G With 7,550mAh Battery Launched

VIDEOS

Man posing as delivery agent rapes Pune woman1:39

Man posing as delivery agent rapes Pune woman

PM Modi, President of Ghana John Mahama hold bilateral meeting in Accra3:08

PM Modi, President of Ghana John Mahama hold bilateral...

Encounter in Kishtwar: 4-5 Jaish terrorists trapped by forces in Kuchal0:54

Encounter in Kishtwar: 4-5 Jaish terrorists trapped by...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD