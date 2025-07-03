2025's Big Hits So Far

The first half of 2025 gave us a handful of good movies.

How did the box office fare? Well, the second half of the year looks much better than the first!

A look at the hits so far.

Chhaava

Verdict: Blockbuster

Box office collection: Rs 600.10 crore (Rs 6 billion)

Chhaava is the only film of 2025, which has done business on the lines of the dream quartet of 2023: Pathaan, Jawaan, Gadar 2 and Animal.

It crossed Rs 600 crore (Rs 6 billion), and that is a super solid feat.

Housefull 5

Verdict: Average

Box office collection: Rs 201 crore (Rs 2.01 billion), still playing

The fifth instalment of the successful Housefull series has entered the Rs 200 Crore (Rs 2 billion) Club.

Of course, a lot more was expected from this multi-starrer, especially after the Laal Pari song emerged as a huge success.

But mixed reviews meant that the film just about emerged successful.

Raid 2

Verdict: Semi-Hit

Box office collection: Rs 178.08 crore (Rs 1.78 million)

Raid had just about crossed the Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion) mark when it released in 2018. Now, Raid 2 has done better by crossing the Rs 175 crore (Rs 1.75 billion) milestone.

With this, Ajay Devgn has yet another successful franchise in the running.

Sitaare Zameen Par

Verdict: Hit

Box office collection: Rs 130 crore (Rs 1.3 billion), still playing

Aamir Khan's new film seemed like a Rs 75 crore (Rs 750 million) kind of a grosser before its release, and was expected to do business on the same lines as his earlier underdog hits Taare Zameen Par and Secret Superstar.

But super reviews made it do even better, and since it is still playing in theatres, it will do even better.

SkyForce

Verdict: Average

Box office collection: Rs 131.44 crore (Rs 1.31 billion)

Akshay Kumar has scored a hat-trick this year, and just in six months.

It all started with SkyForce, followed by Kesari: Chapter 2 and Housefull 5, all of them in different genres.

Kesari: Chapter 2

Verdict: Average

Box office collection: Rs 93.28 crore (Rs 932.8 million)

Akshay Kumar's courtroom drama, Kesari: Chapter 2, performed quite well at the box office.

It may have been inaccurate, but sure did pack in a lot of drama.

Jaat

Verdict: Average

Box office collection: Rs 90 crore (Rs 900 million)

Sunny Deol, who will be 68 this year, still has it and he proves it with Jaat, an actioner which saw him throw punches in the way only he can.

Bhool Chuk Maaf

Verdict: Average

Box office collection: Rs 74.18 crore (Rs 741.8 million)

Bhool Chuk Maaf was quite a surprise, as first, there was no surety if it would actually release in theatres.

And when it did, it stayed only for two weeks, and yet collected enough moolah to be called a success.

The Diplomat

Verdict: Below Average

Box office collection: Rs 40.30 crore (Rs 403 million)

The biggest surprise of the year so far is The Diplomat, which arrived almost unannounced and still sustained itself just on the basis of word-of-mouth.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources