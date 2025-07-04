Parag's Note To Late Wife: 'Shefali Was Sab Ki Maa'

'In the chaos of grief, it’s easy to be swept away by noise and speculation.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shefali Jariwala/Instagram

Days after her shocking death, Shefali Jariwal's husband Parag Tyagi penned a heartful note to her, remembering his wife and bidding her goodbye.

'Shefali, Meri Pari -- the ever-eternal Kaanta Laga -- was so much more than what met the eye,' he wrote on Instagram.

'She was fire wrapped in grace -- sharp, focused, and fiercely driven. A woman who lived with intention, nurturing her career, her mind, her body, and her soul with quiet strength and unwavering determination.

'But beyond all her titles and achievements, Shefali was love in its most selfless form.

'She was sab ki maa -- always putting others first, offering comfort and warmth simply through her presence.

'A generous daughter.

'A devoted and affectionate wife and a wonderful mom to Simba.

'A protective and guiding sister n maasi.

'A fiercely loyal friend who stood by those she loved with courage and compassion.

'In the chaos of grief, it's easy to be swept away by noise and speculation.

'But Shefali deserves to be remembered by her light.

'By the way she made people feel.

'By the joy she sparked.

'By the lives she lifted.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parag Tyagi/Instagram

'I'm starting this thread with a simple prayer: May this space be filled only with love.

'With memories that bring healing.

With stories that keep her spirit alive.

'Let that be her legacy -- a soul so radiant, she will never, ever be forgotten. Love you till eternity.'

Shefali, 42, passed away on June 27.

