HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Parag's Note To Late Wife: 'Shefali Was Sab Ki Maa'

Parag's Note To Late Wife: 'Shefali Was Sab Ki Maa'

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 04, 2025 12:56 IST

x

'In the chaos of grief, it’s easy to be swept away by noise and speculation.'
'But Shefali deserves to be remembered by her light.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shefali Jariwala/Instagram

Days after her shocking death, Shefali Jariwal's husband Parag Tyagi penned a heartful note to her, remembering his wife and bidding her goodbye.

'Shefali, Meri Pari -- the ever-eternal Kaanta Laga -- was so much more than what met the eye,' he wrote on Instagram.

'She was fire wrapped in grace -- sharp, focused, and fiercely driven. A woman who lived with intention, nurturing her career, her mind, her body, and her soul with quiet strength and unwavering determination.

'But beyond all her titles and achievements, Shefali was love in its most selfless form.

'She was sab ki maa -- always putting others first, offering comfort and warmth simply through her presence.

'A generous daughter.

'A devoted and affectionate wife and a wonderful mom to Simba.

'A protective and guiding sister n maasi.

'A fiercely loyal friend who stood by those she loved with courage and compassion.

'In the chaos of grief, it's easy to be swept away by noise and speculation.

'But Shefali deserves to be remembered by her light.

'By the way she made people feel.

'By the joy she sparked.

'By the lives she lifted.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parag Tyagi/Instagram

'I'm starting this thread with a simple prayer: May this space be filled only with love.

'With memories that bring healing.

With stories that keep her spirit alive.

'Let that be her legacy -- a soul so radiant, she will never, ever be forgotten. Love you till eternity.'

Shefali, 42, passed away on June 27.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'I Never Thought In My Wildest Dreams You Would Go'
'I Never Thought In My Wildest Dreams You Would Go'
Just How Did Shefali Jariwala Die?
Just How Did Shefali Jariwala Die?
Tragic Scenes from Shefali Jariwala's Funeral
Tragic Scenes from Shefali Jariwala's Funeral
'Shefali Was Content Being The Kaanta Laga Girl'
'Shefali Was Content Being The Kaanta Laga Girl'
Actor Shefali Jariwala dead; cause of death 'reserved'
Actor Shefali Jariwala dead; cause of death 'reserved'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Top Yummy Recipes That Make Use of Cashews

webstory image 2

Global Road Quality Rankings: Who's Leading the Way?

webstory image 3

Nothing Phone 3 Debuts In India Starting ₹79,999

VIDEOS

Modi-mania grips Trinidad: PM receives historic welcome3:27

Modi-mania grips Trinidad: PM receives historic welcome

PM Modi gifts Mahakumbh water, Ram Mandir replica to Trinidad & Tobago PM1:59

PM Modi gifts Mahakumbh water, Ram Mandir replica to...

Watch: PM welcomed with Bhojpuri 'Chautaal' in Trinidad and Tobago0:58

Watch: PM welcomed with Bhojpuri 'Chautaal' in Trinidad...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD