Rediff.com  » Movies » Guess Who Taught Shah Rukh Tamil?

Source: ANI
July 12, 2023 10:29 IST
Shah Rukh Khan has expressed gratitude towards his Jawan team, and he starts with his Director Atlee.

He re-shared Atlee's post on Jawan’s prevue and wrote, 'Sirrrrrr!!! Maaasssssss!! Your are da man!!!! Thank u for everything and making sure the A K Meer gave his inputs along with Priya!! Love u all.'

Next, he thanked his co-star, Vijay Sethupathi for teaching him Tamil: 'Sir an honour to work with you. Thanks for teaching me a bit of Tamil on the sets & the delicious food u got. Love u Nanba!'

No, SRK's list of 'thank yous' has not ended yet.

He thanked choreographer Shobi Paulraj for making him look cool hero in the film: 'Thank u @shobimasterfor making me dance like a cool hero. Please give my love to your whole team. I tried my best.'

He showered love on Composer Anirudh Ravichander, and tweeted, 'Love you to the moon (because it can be seen only at night) and back beta. Will miss our Vampire nights!'

 

Shah Rukh's Jawan trailer got some high praise from Salman Khan, who shared on Instagram: 'Pathan jawan ban gaya, outstanding trailer, absolutely loved it. Now this is the kind of movie we should see in theatres only. I toh for sure seeing it 1st day ko hi. Mazaa ahh gaya wahhhhh.'

SRK's BFF Karan Johar posted, 'BHAI!!!!! This is going to be a juggernaut of a blockbuster! And @atlee47 you have done it again!'

Directed by Atlee, Jawan also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles and releases in theatres on September 7.

Deepika Padukone will be seen in a special appearance.

Actors like Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra will be seen in pivotal roles.

