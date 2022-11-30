Dance With RED HOT Mouni Roy!

After impressing everyone in Brahmāstra: Part One -- Shiva, Mouni Roy gets ready to turn up the heat in the music video, Fakeeran.

But, before you watch the video, we take you behind the scenes.

Mouni glows in shades of red.

Fakeeran is voiced by Zahrah S Khan, who has songs like Nach Punjaban (JugJugg Jeeyo), Kusu Kusu (Satyameva Jayate 2) and Aafat (Liger) to her credit.

The song has been composed and written by Tanishk Bagchi, who had also sung the Aafat song from Liger, besides Phone Bhoot's Kinna Sona and Raataan Lambiyan from Shershaah.

Mouni captions the pictures: 'Something we shot two and half years back. Finally out. Cannot wait to make y’all groove to the beats of #Fakeeran Song releasing on 30th November 2022. Stay tuned.'

Piyush Bhagat and Sazia Samji have choreographed the music video.

More BTS pictures, right here: