Like Salman's look in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan?

Yami's happy moment... Kalki heads to Korea... Tovino is in Jordan...
Salman Khan shares a pic from his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
Produced by Salman, the film -- slated to release at the end of 2022 -- will be directed by Farhad Samji and also star Pooja Hegde, and Venkatesh with Ram Charan playing a cameo.
Yami Gautam shares a pic with husband Aditya Dhar and tells us, 'Happy moments need no filter'.
Kalki Koechlin enjoys a Korean breakfast in Seoul before heading for the Busan International Film Festival.
Varun Dhawan's post yoga happiness is evident and infectious too!
Kartik Aaryan looks dashing in his post workout morning selfie.
Mammootty takes a selfie with his media friends.
Tovino Thomas holidays in Jordan with wife Lidiya, son Tahaan and daughter Izza.
Singer Guru Randhawa introduces us to his co-star Saiee Manjrekar, who plays Iraa, in his first film Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay.
''We finally visited Darbar Saheb together', says Neha Kakkar seen here at the Golden Temple with husband Rohanpreet Singh.
Keerthy Suresh celebrates Dussehra by acquiring a new car.
Manish Malhotra bought a swanky Range Rover on the auspicious day.
Diljit Dosanjh was in Varanasi on Dussehra.