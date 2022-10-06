Like Salman's look in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan?

Yami's happy moment... Kalki heads to Korea... Tovino is in Jordan...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram

Salman Khan shares a pic from his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Produced by Salman, the film -- slated to release at the end of 2022 -- will be directed by Farhad Samji and also star Pooja Hegde, and Venkatesh with Ram Charan playing a cameo.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram

Yami Gautam shares a pic with husband Aditya Dhar and tells us, 'Happy moments need no filter'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalki Koechlin/Instagram

Kalki Koechlin enjoys a Korean breakfast in Seoul before heading for the Busan International Film Festival.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Varun Dhawan's post yoga happiness is evident and infectious too!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan looks dashing in his post workout morning selfie.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mammootty/Instagram

Mammootty takes a selfie with his media friends.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tovino Thomas/Instagram

Tovino Thomas holidays in Jordan with wife Lidiya, son Tahaan and daughter Izza.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Guru Randhawa/Instagram

Singer Guru Randhawa introduces us to his co-star Saiee Manjrekar, who plays Iraa, in his first film Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Kakkar/Instagram

''We finally visited Darbar Saheb together', says Neha Kakkar seen here at the Golden Temple with husband Rohanpreet Singh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

Keerthy Suresh celebrates Dussehra by acquiring a new car.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Manish Malhotra bought a swanky Range Rover on the auspicious day.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram

Diljit Dosanjh was in Varanasi on Dussehra.