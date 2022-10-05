News
The FUN-FUN Bollywood Quiz

The FUN-FUN Bollywood Quiz

By SUKANYA VERMA
October 05, 2022 12:33 IST
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Add a touch of filmi to this festive season with our fun, FUN Bollywood quiz.

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. NH10
B. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
C. Jab Harry Met Sejal
  C. Jab Harry Met Sejal
 
A. Om Shanti Om
B. Jaan-E-Mann
C. Fashion
  A. Om Shanti Om
 
A. Dear Zindagi
B. Kapoor & Sons
C. Sadak 2
  B. Kapoor & Sons
 
A. Parampara
B. Lamhe
C. Darr
  C. Darr
 
A. Haider
B. Hamid
C. Notebook
  A. Haider
 
A. October
B. JugJugg Jeeyo
C. Humpty Sharma Ki Duhania
  C. Humpty Sharma Ki Duhania
 
A. Hum Kisise Kum Nahin
B. Kal Ho Naa Ho
C. Partner
  B. Kal Ho Naa Ho
 
A. Naam
B. Hathyar
C. Inaam Dus Hazaar
  A. Naam
 
A. Sooryavanshi
B. Prem Qaidi
C. Phool Aur Kaante
  B. Prem Qaidi
 
A. Sirf Tum
B. Biwi No 1
C. Dastak
  C. Dastak
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
