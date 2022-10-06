Kapoors, Bhatts At Alia's Baby Shower

Soon to be parents Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who were busy promoting their film Brahmastra, have finally taken time off for themselves.
On Wednesday, October 5, Alia's baby shower was held at the couple's home in Bandra in the north western suburbs of Mumbai.
The ceremony was attended by their families and a few close friends.
Alia Bhatt's eldest sister Pooja Bhatt.
Aarti Shetty.
Brahmastra Director Ayan Mukerji.
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Ranbir's sister.
Neetu Kapoor and grand-daughter Samara Sahni.
Neela Devi, the senior-most member of the Kapoor family -- the late Shammi Kapoor's wife -- with Shammiji's daughter Kanchan Desai.
Anissa Malhotra, who is married to Ranbir's cousin Armaan Jain.
Riddhima with Alia.
Riddhima and Ranbir.
Riddhima twins with daughter Samara.
Karisma Kapoor with Riddhima.
Nitasha Nanda -- whose late mother Ritu Nanda was Raj Kapoor's oldest child -- joins cousins Karisma -- whose father Randhir Kapoor is Raj Kapoor's eldest son -- and Riddhima, whose late father Rishi Kapoor was Raj Kapoor's second son.
Ranbir takes a selfie with cousin Karisma, mother Neetu and aunt Reema Jain, Raj Kapoor's other daughter.
Ranbir, Alia, Karisma and Nitasha.
Nitasha and Karisma with Anissa.
Alia's mom Soni Razdan with Karisma.
Soni Razdan's sister Tina Razdan Hertzke, left.
All the ladies in the house take a picture.
Left to right in the front row: Soni Razdan, Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Nitasha Nanda.
Left to right in the back row: Anissa Malhotra Jain, Reema Jain, Neela Devi, Kanchan Desai, Shweta Bachchan Nanda -- who is married to Raj Kapoor's eldest grandson Nikhil Nanda and Ritu Nanda's elder child -- and Shaira Laura Kapoor, whose late grandfather Shashi Kapoor was Raj Kapoor's youngest brother.
Alia with Rishika Moghe, older sister Shaheen Bhatt and Anushka Ranjan.
Akansha Ranjan with Anushka and Rishika.