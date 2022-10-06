Kapoors, Bhatts At Alia's Baby Shower

Soon to be parents Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who were busy promoting their film Brahmastra, have finally taken time off for themselves.

On Wednesday, October 5, Alia's baby shower was held at the couple's home in Bandra in the north western suburbs of Mumbai.

The ceremony was attended by their families and a few close friends.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Alia Bhatt's eldest sister Pooja Bhatt.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Aarti Shetty.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Brahmastra Director Ayan Mukerji.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Ranbir's sister.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Neetu Kapoor and grand-daughter Samara Sahni.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Neela Devi, the senior-most member of the Kapoor family -- the late Shammi Kapoor's wife -- with Shammiji's daughter Kanchan Desai.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Anissa Malhotra, who is married to Ranbir's cousin Armaan Jain.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram

Riddhima with Alia.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram

Riddhima and Ranbir.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram

Riddhima twins with daughter Samara.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor with Riddhima.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Nitasha Nanda -- whose late mother Ritu Nanda was Raj Kapoor's oldest child -- joins cousins Karisma -- whose father Randhir Kapoor is Raj Kapoor's eldest son -- and Riddhima, whose late father Rishi Kapoor was Raj Kapoor's second son.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Ranbir takes a selfie with cousin Karisma, mother Neetu and aunt Reema Jain, Raj Kapoor's other daughter.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Ranbir, Alia, Karisma and Nitasha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Nitasha and Karisma with Anissa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soni Razdan/Instagram

Alia's mom Soni Razdan with Karisma.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soni Razdan/Instagram

Soni Razdan's sister Tina Razdan Hertzke, left.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neetu Kapoor/Instagram

All the ladies in the house take a picture.

Left to right in the front row: Soni Razdan, Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Nitasha Nanda.

Left to right in the back row: Anissa Malhotra Jain, Reema Jain, Neela Devi, Kanchan Desai, Shweta Bachchan Nanda -- who is married to Raj Kapoor's eldest grandson Nikhil Nanda and Ritu Nanda's elder child -- and Shaira Laura Kapoor, whose late grandfather Shashi Kapoor was Raj Kapoor's youngest brother.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Ranjan/Instagram

Alia with Rishika Moghe, older sister Shaheen Bhatt and Anushka Ranjan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Ranjan/Instagram

Akansha Ranjan with Anushka and Rishika.