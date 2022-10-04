Seema Sajdeh's FABULOUS Life in Pictures

Seema Kiran Sajdeh has become a popular reality star, thanks to her stint on the Netflix show Fabulous Life of Bollywood Wives.

After being married to film-maker Sohail Khan for 24 years, the couple has now gone their separate ways.

She's funny. She's strong. And she's definitely the firecracker amongst her friends. But there's more to Seema's FABULOUS life and her Instagram feed tells us just that.

Namrata Thakker takes a quick peek.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Seema Kiran Sajdeh/Instagram

Seema slays the casual street style look with a badass attitude.

She is, after all, fashion designer by profession, and also knows how to dress to impress.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Seema Kiran Sajdeh/Instagram

Weekend dinner date with BFFs Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Seema Kiran Sajdeh/Instagram

Living the island life to the fullest!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Seema Kiran Sajdeh/Instagram

Seema chills with younger son Yohan in the Maldives.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Seema Kiran Sajdeh/Instagram

Sundays are all about family lunches. Seema steps out with her parents and siblings Bunty Sajdeh and Richa Sajdeh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Seema Kiran Sajdeh/Instagram

Hanging out with her favourite gang!

L to R: Karisma Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Maheep Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Seema, Amrita Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Seema Kiran Sajdeh/Instagram

Celebrating Christmas in Dubai and making quite a style statement.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Seema Kiran Sajdeh/Instagram

Selfie time with her boys Nirvan and Yohan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Seema Kiran Sajdeh/Instagram

Exploring New York City's nightlife with Aryaman Deol and Nirvan. Aryaman is Bobby Deol's elder son.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Seema Kiran Sajdeh/Instagram

That's Seema unwinding in style.