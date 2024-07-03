Like Rakul's Vibe?

Preity in Paris... Swastika in Boston... Tillotama in Kenya...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

'Kaisi hai Vibe?' asks Rakul Singh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

We love it, of course.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Sanya Malhotra basks in nature.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

Preity Zinta finds 'that one moment of stillness' in Paris.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anusha Dandekar/Instagram

Anusha Dandekar turns into a beautiful bride in a Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shirley Setia/Instagram

Shirley Setia celebrates Shirley Divas on her birthday, July 2.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Barkha/Instagram

'I never felt like I belonged anywhere except sitting on the inside of my own head, somewhere between wonder and melancholy,' says Barkha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swastika Mukherjee/Instagram

Swastika Mukherjee explores the Isabella Stewart Gardner museum in Boston.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tillotama Shome/Instagram

'Smiling deep at what the eyes have seen and the heart will keep. Extraordinary visit to Masai Mara. Thank you for this beautiful pashmina shawl @octoberstore.uk. I spotted the superb starling everywhere I went...our colours match. I was warm and it took no space in my backpack,' Tillotama Shome tells us.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Namrata Shirodkar/Instagram

Namrata Shirodkar makes a fashion statement even when she goes jogging.