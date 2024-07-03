News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Like Rakul's Vibe?

Like Rakul's Vibe?

By REDIFF MOVIES
July 03, 2024 08:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Preity in Paris... Swastika in Boston... Tillotama in Kenya...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

'Kaisi hai Vibe?' asks Rakul Singh.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

We love it, of course.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Sanya Malhotra basks in nature.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

Preity Zinta finds 'that one moment of stillness' in Paris.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anusha Dandekar/Instagram

Anusha Dandekar turns into a beautiful bride in a Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shirley Setia/Instagram

Shirley Setia celebrates Shirley Divas on her birthday, July 2.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Barkha/Instagram

'I never felt like I belonged anywhere except sitting on the inside of my own head, somewhere between wonder and melancholy,' says Barkha.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swastika Mukherjee/Instagram

Swastika Mukherjee explores the Isabella Stewart Gardner museum in Boston.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tillotama Shome/Instagram

'Smiling deep at what the eyes have seen and the heart will keep. Extraordinary visit to Masai Mara. Thank you for this beautiful pashmina shawl @octoberstore.uk. I spotted the superb starling everywhere I went...our colours match. I was warm and it took no space in my backpack,' Tillotama Shome tells us.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Namrata Shirodkar/Instagram

Namrata Shirodkar makes a fashion statement even when she goes jogging.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
How Bhumi Spent Her English Holiday
How Bhumi Spent Her English Holiday
Like Ananya's Bling Avatar?
Like Ananya's Bling Avatar?
Meet The Vada Pav Girl
Meet The Vada Pav Girl
Virat Kohli's Top 10 T20I Knocks
Virat Kohli's Top 10 T20I Knocks
Copa America PIX: Colombia, Brazil in quarter-finals
Copa America PIX: Colombia, Brazil in quarter-finals
Former high jump World champ Freitag found dead in SA
Former high jump World champ Freitag found dead in SA
Wimbledon PIX: Djokovic, Zverev cruise; Rublev exits
Wimbledon PIX: Djokovic, Zverev cruise; Rublev exits

More like this

How Kalki's Bujji Was Born

How Kalki's Bujji Was Born

Coming Up On OTT In July

Coming Up On OTT In July

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances