How Bhumi Spent Her English Holiday

Nimrat's foodie holiday... Bipasha's fun time with Devi... Sidharth explores Europe...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar, who will turn 35 on July 18, enjoys her time in England making pretty selfies.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Meanwhile, Nimrat Kaur tucks in some Indian cuisine in London, and absolutely loves it.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita Dhulipala makes a few mental shopping notes while attending a store launch in Hyderabad.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra takes her mother Suresh on a vacation to Shimla and writes, 'Back to my favourite hill station! Had shot "Marzi" here with the gorgeous Rajeev Khandelwal. Mother's first time in Shimla - The Queen of Hills! She found the police station I found the theatre! We both found Christ Church at the ridge! Think, we are even Steven.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Bipasha Basu enjoys a splash with daughter Devi as papa Karan Singh Grover captures it.

She writes, 'My sunshine is with me always.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra gives everyone a glimpse into his European holiday and writes, 'Following the path less travelled.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

Avneet Kaur enjoys the view from a window in Paris and writes, 'Set wide the window. Let me drink the day.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli/Instagram

Prajakta Koli sends a postcard from Goa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram

Divyanka Tripathi and husband Vivek Dahiya holiday in Switzerland.

She shares a picture from the First Cliff Walk in Grindelwald, and writes, 'Glacier Canyon views, check! Romantic Dinner, check! Scenic drive, check! "Nothing compares to non-stressful, unplanned experiences!"'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bobby Deol/Instagram

Bobby Deol gets clicked by son Dharam in London.