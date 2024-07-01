How Bhumi Spent Her English Holiday

Nimrat's foodie holiday... Bipasha's fun time with Devi... Sidharth explores Europe...
Bhumi Pednekar, who will turn 35 on July 18, enjoys her time in England making pretty selfies.
Meanwhile, Nimrat Kaur tucks in some Indian cuisine in London, and absolutely loves it.
Sobhita Dhulipala makes a few mental shopping notes while attending a store launch in Hyderabad.
Aahana Kumra takes her mother Suresh on a vacation to Shimla and writes, 'Back to my favourite hill station! Had shot "Marzi" here with the gorgeous Rajeev Khandelwal. Mother's first time in Shimla - The Queen of Hills! She found the police station I found the theatre! We both found Christ Church at the ridge! Think, we are even Steven.'
Bipasha Basu enjoys a splash with daughter Devi as papa Karan Singh Grover captures it.
She writes, 'My sunshine is with me always.'
Sidharth Malhotra gives everyone a glimpse into his European holiday and writes, 'Following the path less travelled.'
Avneet Kaur enjoys the view from a window in Paris and writes, 'Set wide the window. Let me drink the day.'
Prajakta Koli sends a postcard from Goa.
Divyanka Tripathi and husband Vivek Dahiya holiday in Switzerland.
She shares a picture from the First Cliff Walk in Grindelwald, and writes, 'Glacier Canyon views, check! Romantic Dinner, check! Scenic drive, check! "Nothing compares to non-stressful, unplanned experiences!"'
Bobby Deol gets clicked by son Dharam in London.