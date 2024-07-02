News
Like Ananya's Bling Avatar?

By NAMRATA THAKKER
July 02, 2024 09:29 IST
From wearing sparkling outfits to donning coats and painting the town red, our favourite celebrities went all out to serve us some AMAZING looks in June.

Namrata Thakker looks at the best of the fashionable lot.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday is bling from head to toe in her green mini dress featuring crystals and we aren't complaining.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram

Suhana Khan serves us a delicious summer look in a denim dress paired with a chic trench coat and a pair of cute sunglasses.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

We absolute love Disha Patani's power dressing in this white pant suit.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in a custom pearl and muted gold sequin blazer and trousers designed by Manish Malhotra.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chillar/Instagram

Manushi Chillar has a thing for all things red and we get it because she's simply stunning in this satin slip on her night out in the Italian Riviera.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

Setting new fashion goals at the Tribeca Film Festival with this two tone suit is very fashionista film-maker Karan Johar.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hansika Motwani/Instagram

Hansika Motwani perfects the South Indian traditional look in a yellow Kanjeevaram skirt paired with a heavily embellished blouse and a white-toned organza dupatta draped like a sari.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Gorgeous mama-to-be Deepika Padukone slays in her red effortless fashion.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Only Varun Dhawan can pull off a purple and yellow floral shirt, with white pants with such ease and confidence.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonali Bendre/Instagram

Casual yet sophisticated, even Sonali Bendre's coffee break look is a cool style statement that says a lot about her sartorial tastes.

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
