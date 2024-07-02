Coming Up On OTT In July

July has some interesting content on OTT, with quite a few original shows and movies premiering in the digital space.

Joginder Tuteja lists the entertainment for the month.

Garudan

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Release date: July 3

R S Duran Senthilkumar's Tamil action thriller Garudan stars Soori, M Sasikumar and Unni Mukundan.

The film is based on a story by acclaimed film-maker Vetrimaaran.

It follows Sokkan (Soori), a trusted confidante of two childhood friends Aadhi (M Sasikumar) and Karuna (Unni Mukundan), whose loyalty is changed by a dynamic between betrayal and survival.

Mirzapur Season 3

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Release date: July 5

The biggest show of the month is Mirzapur Season 3.

The drama is expected to intensify since Guddubhaiyaa (Ali Fazal) has emerged as the 'baahubali' of Mirzapur.

But it won't be easy since Kaleenbhaiyya (Pankaj Tripathi) wants to strike where it hurts most.

Malayalee from India

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Release date: July 5

Malayalee From India tells the story of an unemployed man who goes on a unplanned trip that changes his life.

Directed by Dijo Jose Antony, the comedy stars Nivin Pauly, Anaswara Rajan and Dhyan Sreenivasan.

Commander Karan Saxena

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Release date: July 8

Gurmeet Choudhary will be seen in an action avatar as Commander Karan Saxena in the namesake series.

There have been quite a few movies and shows on the India-Pakistan conflict, and this adds to the list.

The trailer promises an action-packed dramatic series.

Wild Wild Punjab

Where to watch? Netflix

Release date: July 10

As the name suggests, Wild Wild Punjab is reportedly really 'wild' and features Punjabis at their colourful and riotous best.

The cast is a mix of Fukrey and Pyaar Ka Punchnama as Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Jassie Gill and Manjot Singh come together with Patralekhaa and Ishita Raj.

Luv Ranjan is the producer while Simarpreet Singh directs this film about post-heartbreak shenanigans.

Showtime Part 2

Where to watch?Disney+Hotstar

Release date: July 12

The first part of Karan Johar's Web series Showtime set up the base. Now, the second part will reveal the showdown between Emraan Hashmi and Rajeev Khandelwal.

Set in the film industry with several real life references, Showtime also stars Mouni Roy and Shriya Saran.

Mahima Makwana steps in an author-backed role of a heiress, who ends up running the biggest film studio.

Pill

Where to watch?JioCinema

Release date: July 12

What happens when those who manufacture medicines to save lives are only interested in making money?

What happens when all the warning signs are ignored and spurious medicines are injected into the market?

Will such pills lead to widespread outrage and angst?

That's the theme of this series, which has Riteish Deshmukh in the lead with Pawan Malhotra as the antagonist.

The series is directed by Rajkumar Gupta, known for hard-hitting films like Aamir, No One Killed Jessica, Raid.

Kakuda

Where to watch? ZEE5

Release date: July 12

Riteish Deshmukh will be seeing a double bill this month as his OTT film Kakuda is also set for release. A horror comedy, it is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar of Munjya fame.

This one is also based on folklore.

This will be Sonakshi Sinha's first release after her wedding. Saqib Saleem also stars here, and will be seen in a Web series four years after Crackdown/

36 Days

Where to watch? Sony LIV

Release date: July 12

An official adaptation of the UK show 35 Days, 36 Days is directed by Vishal Furia of Chhorii fame.

The dramatic thriller series features Neha Sharma, Purab Kohli, Shruti Seth, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Amruta Khanvilkar and Sharib Hashmi.

Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release date: July 18

Amrit Raj's Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper is a drama series about an ordinary man who he finds himself in the world of comedic mishaps when he becomes the target of a dangerous gang of halwaais.

The movie features Manav Kaul and Tillotama Shome in pivotal roles, and is produced by Ram Sampath.

Maharaja

Where to watch? Netflix

Release date: July 19

Directed by Nithilan Saminathan, Vijay Sethupathi stars as Maharaja, a barber, who seeks vengeance after his home is robbed, cryptically telling police his 'lakshmi' has been taken, leaving them uncertain if it's a person or object.