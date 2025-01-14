Like Raashii's Pongal Style?

Movie stars celebrate Makar Sankranti, Pongal and Lohri in their special ways.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

Raashii Khanna gives Pongal fashion a whole new meaning, just like these ladies.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat celebrate their first Lohri after their wedding last March.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Upasana Kamineni Konidela/Instagram

Upasana Kamineni Konidela sends her greetings as she celebrates the festival with Ram Charan and their daughter Klin Kaara.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram

Tanishaa Mukerji sends the special Makar Sankranti greetings:'सर्वाना मकर संक्रांतिच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा तिळगूळ घ्या गोड गोड बोला'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

'मकर संक्रांतीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा! Andariki Sankranthi Subhakaanshalu! Ellavarkum Pongal Nalvalthukkal! Lohri ki (belated) lakh lakh vadhaiyyan sabhiko!' writes Mithila Palkar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amruta Khanvilkar/Instagram

Amruta Khanvilkar dresses up for the festival.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Nimrat Kaur celebrates Lohri on the sets of a film in Rajasthan, and writes: 'Lohri, us, the best food and regal views!! There was sarson da saag, revaris and gajjak... and only love, laughter with the most beautiful company on this unforgettable full moon night.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Nimrat has some fine company! Here's Parveen Dusanj, her husband Kabir Bedi, Sandeepa Dhar, Kunal Roy Kapur, Raima Sen, Mukesh Rishi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty celebrates Lohri with husband Raj Kundra, daughter Shamisha and son Viaan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhagyashree/Instagram

Bhagyashree dances with son Abhimanyu Dassani and then...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhagyashree/Instagram

Makes pictures with Shilpa, Raj Kundra, Shilpa's BFF Kiran Bawa and Vinay Bhasin.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhagyashree/Instagram

Sheeba and Akashdeep Sabir are guests at the party too.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

As is Raveena Tandon!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dhanush/Instagram

Dhanush takes the auspicious date to announce the release date of his film Idli Kadai along with Nithya Menen.

The couple had worked in Thiruchitrambalam earlier, for which Nithya had won a National Award.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mohan Babu/Instagram

Mohan Babu takes the occasion to announce that all is well between him and his son Vishnu Manchu, as they get together for a family picture. Vishnu's wife Viranica, and their children, Ariaana, Viviana, Ayra, Avram.

Allu Arjun with his wife Sneha Reddy and their children, Ayaan and Arha.

