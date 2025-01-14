Like Raashii's Pongal Style?

Movie stars celebrate Makar Sankranti, Pongal and Lohri in their special ways.
Raashii Khanna gives Pongal fashion a whole new meaning, just like these ladies.
Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat celebrate their first Lohri after their wedding last March.
Upasana Kamineni Konidela sends her greetings as she celebrates the festival with Ram Charan and their daughter Klin Kaara.
Tanishaa Mukerji sends the special Makar Sankranti greetings:'सर्वाना मकर संक्रांतिच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा तिळगूळ घ्या गोड गोड बोला'
'मकर संक्रांतीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा! Andariki Sankranthi Subhakaanshalu! Ellavarkum Pongal Nalvalthukkal! Lohri ki (belated) lakh lakh vadhaiyyan sabhiko!' writes Mithila Palkar.
Amruta Khanvilkar dresses up for the festival.
Nimrat Kaur celebrates Lohri on the sets of a film in Rajasthan, and writes: 'Lohri, us, the best food and regal views!! There was sarson da saag, revaris and gajjak... and only love, laughter with the most beautiful company on this unforgettable full moon night.'
Nimrat has some fine company! Here's Parveen Dusanj, her husband Kabir Bedi, Sandeepa Dhar, Kunal Roy Kapur, Raima Sen, Mukesh Rishi.
Shilpa Shetty celebrates Lohri with husband Raj Kundra, daughter Shamisha and son Viaan.
Bhagyashree dances with son Abhimanyu Dassani and then...
Makes pictures with Shilpa, Raj Kundra, Shilpa's BFF Kiran Bawa and Vinay Bhasin.
Sheeba and Akashdeep Sabir are guests at the party too.
As is Raveena Tandon!
Dhanush takes the auspicious date to announce the release date of his film Idli Kadai along with Nithya Menen.
The couple had worked in Thiruchitrambalam earlier, for which Nithya had won a National Award.
Mohan Babu takes the occasion to announce that all is well between him and his son Vishnu Manchu, as they get together for a family picture. Vishnu's wife Viranica, and their children, Ariaana, Viviana, Ayra, Avram.
Allu Arjun with his wife Sneha Reddy and their children, Ayaan and Arha.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com