Go Chic This Pongal

By NAMRATA THAKKER
2 Minutes Read
January 14, 2025 06:31 IST

Filmi divas offer some tips on how to dress up traditionally on Pongal and keep it very, very, chic. Namrata Thakker sifts through some amazing styles.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

This Pongal, channel your inner South Indian girl like Janhvi Kapoor does in this beautiful traditional two-toned half silk sari teamed with delicate diamond jewellery.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Want to reinvent your festive look? Ditch the usual and wear a heavily embroidered kaftan dress with a pair of sparkling juttis. You can thank Kareena Kapoor later.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Like Janhvi, Pooja Hegde also loves to drape traditional half sari and we love her look. Don't miss her flower-adorned, neatly tied bun.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha Ruth Prabhu /Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows us there's style and versatility even in simplicity. Her kurta set is the perfect definition of understated glamour.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tabu/Instagram

Opting for a bright coloured brocade kurta is another great option in the festive ready, like Tabu.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh's red silk kaftan with intricate bead embroidery teamed with bandhani pants is as chic as it can get. Plus, it's fresh, it's festive and easy to carry.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Take a cue from Mouni Roy on how slay an ethnic ensemble with a bit of jazz and a lot of sass.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranita Subhash/Instagram

A gorgeous embellished blouse can elevate your simple sari look effortlessly. Point noted, Pranita Subhash.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonali Bendre/Instagram

A white sari may not be anyone's first choice for a festive occasion but Sonali Bendre makes a strong case for it in her stunning white embroidered drape with a jacket blouse.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
