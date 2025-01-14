Hrithik Roshan's Top 25 Songs

A singer. A soldier. A superhero. A maths teacher. A Mughal emperor. A conman. A workaholic. A quadriplegic. An actor. An avenger.

From saviour of aliens to Shah Rukh Khan in a mask, Hrithik Roshan's portfolio of portrayals is as eclectic as it gets.

Safe to say, actor-turned-director Rakesh Roshan's tall, handsome, light-eyed son lived up to the promise he made when he launched him in a double role avatar 25 years ago to play the hero of his cleverly concocted musical masala, Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai.

Sukanya Verma celebrates Hrithik Roshan's silver work anniversary with a playlist of 25 of his chartbusters.

Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai from Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai

Music: Rajesh Roshan

Lyrics: Ibrahim Ashk

Singer: Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik

Stranded lovebirds letting their hair down on a pristine Thai island against Rajesh Roshan's playful tunes didn't have any trouble catching the listener's fancy then. Or now.

Na Tum Jaano Na Hum from Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai

Music: Rajesh Roshan

Lyrics: Ibrahim Ashk

Singer: Lucky Ali

Na Tum Jaano Na Hum's dreamy air, Lucky Ali's minty cool voice and the soothing romance of Rajesh Roshan's serene tune conveyed in glossy Hrithik's glistening eyes hasn't lost an ounce of its freshness.

Ek Pal Ka Jeena from Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai

Music: Rajesh Roshan

Lyrics: Vijay Akela

Singer: Lucky Ali

Though they don't sound anything alike, Lucky Ali's soulful style and Hrithik Roshan's natural charisma hit all the right notes across the magical rhythm of the most iconic song of their career.

You Are My Soniya from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Music: Sandesh Shandilya

Lyrics: Sameer

Singer: Sonu Nigam, Alka Yagnik

Hrithik and Kareena burning the dance floor under Karan Johar's supervision as part of their sleek and stylish declaration of love is a fabulous blend of sight and sound.

Bole Chudiyan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Music: Jatin-Lalit

Lyrics: Sameer

Singer: Alka Yagnik, Sonu Nigam, Udit Narayan, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Amit Kumar

Bole Chudiyan's cheerful banter, festive vibe and family-friendly ambitions set the bar for silver screen celebrations so high even KJo cannot outdo it.

Aaja Mahiya from Fiza

Music: Anu Malik

Lyrics: Gulzar

Singer: Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik

Gulzar's poetic whimsy does well in painting an imaginative picture of young romance in Aaja Mahiya's demure affections.

Bumbro from Mission Kashmir

Music: Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy

Lyrics: Rahat Indori

Singer: Jaspinder Narula, Shankar Mahadevan, Sunidhi Chauhan

The zesty ardour of Bumbro's homegrown flavours and adorable dance off between a lovely Hrithik-Preity jodi is key to S-E-L's creation's frothy charms.

Lakshya from Lakshya

Music: Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy

Lyrics: Javed Akhtar

Singer: Shankar Mahadevan

Single-minded inspiration unlocks new levels of action in this harmonious marriage of words, vocals and melody.

Main Aisa Kyon Hoon from Lakshya

Music: Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy

Lyrics: Javed Akhtar

Singer: Shaan

Shaan pays a loony ode to the slacker off screen while Hrithik dances his limbs off like only he can on it to set the stage for Lakshya's memorable coming-of-age drama.

Kitni Baatein Yaad Aati Hain from Lakshya

Music: Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy

Lyrics: Javed Akhtar

Singer: Hariharan, Sadhana Sargam

The sheer heartache and lingering regrets conveyed in this delicately composed melody about estranged romance cuts as deep as it oddly comforts.

Idhar Chala from Koi... Mil Gaya

Music: Rajesh Roshan

Lyrics: Ibrahim Ashk

Singer: Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik

Chacha Rajesh Roshan reserves the liveliest tunes for Hrithik as he and co-star of several hits PZ romp about Gene Kelly style against Idhar Chala's rain-soaked revelry.

Dhoom Again from Dhoom 2

Music: Pritam

Lyrics: Asif Ali Baig

Singer: Vishal Dadlani, Dominique Cerejo

Dhoom 2's plot is best found in smouldering Hrithik and scorching Aishwarya Rai's smoking hot chemistry and size zero bodies. Add to Hrithik's sexy beauty, his famously nimble moves and hearts going Dhoom is a foregone conclusion.

Khwaja Mere Khwaja from Jodhaa Akbar

Music: A R Rahman

Lyrics: Javed Akhtar

Singer: A R Rahman

Whether it's capturing the fondness of Javed Akhtar's words Shahon Ka Shah Tu, Ali Ka Dulaara or appealing to the divine force with his pitch-perfect might in the magnificent Sufi symphony, all one can say is play it again, Rahman.

Jashn-E-Bahara from Jodhaa Akbar

Music: A R Rahman

Lyrics: Javed Akhtar

Singer: Javed Ali

Hrithik Roshan's majestic performance is at the centre of Jodhaa Akbar's throbbing heart as is his gentle understanding of a husband trying to get to know his wife. Jash-E-Bahara gives a beautiful glimpse into his chaos.

Azeem O Shaan Shahenshah from Jodhaa Akbar

Music: A R Rahman

Lyrics: Javed Akhtar

Singer: Mohammed Aslam, Bonnie Chakraborty

The dynamic diversity and regal grandeur packed in by Rahman while observing Javed Akhtar's grand tributes to the heroic Mughal Emperor is both bewitching and befitting in Azeem-O-Shaan Shahenshah.

Baawre from Luck By Chance

Music: Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy

Lyrics: Javed Akhtar

Singer: Shankar Mahadevan

One of the more underrated numbers from the soundtrack of Zoya Akhtar's impressive first film, Baawre's frantic energy and emotional pizzazz make a strong case for Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy's musical finesse and Hrithik's hotstepper.

Dil Kyun Yeh Mera from Kites

Music: Rajesh Roshan

Lyrics: Nasir Faraaz

Singer: KK

When songs exude the lightness of breeze and freshness of ocean, KK's silky rendition of this sublime composition proves it's all that and more.

Tera Zikr from Guzaarish

Music: Shail Hada, Rakesh Pandit

Lyrics: Turaz

Singer: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Bhansali's turn as composer with Guzaarish is exquisite yet acquired taste. Tera zikr's mystical, oriental opening beats followed by Shail Hada and Rakesh Pandit's animated play of infectious rhyme and semi-Sufism is very captivating.

Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin from Agneepath

Music: Ajay-Atul

Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya

Singer: Sonu Nigam

Nothing like Sonu Nigam deciding to sing his heart out in a soul crushing melody. Abhi Mujh Mein's haunting melancholy to underscore a gloomy Hrithik's lifelong distress as Vijay Dinanath Chauhan can never settle for anything less than welled up eyes and lumps in throat.

Deva Shree Ganesha from Agneepath

Music: Ajay-Atul

Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya

Singer: Ajay Gogavale

Ajay's devotional zeal combines the street style frenzy of Ganeshotsav festivities to produce Deva Shree Ganesha's intense fervour. The upshot is: goosebumps galore and a lifelong spot in every single year's Ganesh Chaturthi playlist of Mumbai pandals.

Bang Bang from Bang Bang

Music: Vishal-Shekhar

Lyrics: Vishal Dadlani

Singer: Benny Dayal, Neeti Mohan

Slick? Check. Sexy? Check. Crackling? Double check. There's not a single dull bone in Bang Bang's sparkling title track.

Senorita from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Music: Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy

Lyrics: Javed Akhtar

Singer: Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Maria del Mar Fernández, Carlyta Mouhini

Senorita's Spanish flavour gets a touch of desi no soon S-E-L ropes in the film's leading troika of Hrithik, Abhay and Farhan to wield the microphone and flaunt their friendship and footloose ways in this spontaneous rich ditty.

Dil Dhadkne Do from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Music: Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy

Lyrics: Javed Akhtar

Singer: Shankar Mahadevan, Suraj Jagan, Joi Barua

A dazzling ode to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara's live it up philosophy, Javedsaab's idealistic musings come into play, 'Hey, hey chalo na, gaye naye geet. Khel aisa kyun na koi khelein, jismein sabhi ki ho jeet,' aptly conveying the metamorphosis of its protagonists from cautious to carefree.

Tu Hai from Mohenjo Daro

Music: A R Rahman

Lyrics: Javed Akhtar

Singer: A R Rahman, Sanah Moidutty

Rahman's mellow song and singing in Tu Hai remains one of the few good things about one of Hrithik's most mocked movies revolving around ancient civilisation.

Ghungroo from War

Music: Vishal-Shekhar

Lyrics: Kumaar

Singer: Arijit Singh, Shilpa Rao

Vishal-Shekhar are masters of groovy grace. The composer duo applies the same rules of restraint to highlight the coolth and beat in Ghoongroo's fine-tuned seduction in Arijit and Shilpa's sizzling voices. The impact is double in the presence of a smouldering Hrithik Roshan's signature hook step.