Vaani is lost in thought... Kajol wears a lemon... Shriya holidays in the Maldives...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Sanya Malhotra shares a behind-the-scenes picture with Sunidhi Chauhan of the making of their trending dance music video, Aankh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

Vaani Kapoor, lost in thought.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

'When life gives you lemons, wear them and smile,' says Kajol.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan shares a picture, 'Out of the blue.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

Shriya Saran fills out a bikini perfectly in the Maldives.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mallika Sherawat/Instagram

Mallika Sherawat, all dressed up.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com