Like Deepika's Look In Project X?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vyjayanthi Movies/Twitter

The makers of the upcoming sci-fi Project K unveiled the long-awaited official first look of Deepika Padukone from the film.

Taking to Twitter, Vyjayanthi Movies captioned the picture: 'A hope comes to light, for a better tomorrow. This is @DeepikaPadukone from #ProjectK. First Glimpse on July 20 (USA) & July 21 (INDIA).'

In the sepia-toned visual, Deepika exudes an intense avatar.

Project K is billed as a dystopian science fiction film about a futuristic reimagining of Lord Vishnu.

Nag Ashwin, the director of the National Award-winning film Mahanati, is directing Project K.

Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani, the film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Set to make its grand debut in the iconic H Hall at San Diego Comic Con, Vyjayanthi Movies will offer fans a look at the film as part of the opening night party on July 19.

On July 20, the film's team will host a panel titled 'This is Project K: First Glimpse of India's Mytho-Sci-fi Epic' with Deepika, Prabhas and Kamal Haasan during which the film's full title, teaser trailer and release date will be revealed, Variety reported.

Interestingly, the stars will also feature in a performance on the San Diego Comic Con's largest stage.

Project X is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 12, 2024.