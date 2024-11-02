Like Deepika-Ranveer's Daughter's Name?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh treated the world to the first glimpse of their newborn daughter.

They also revealed her name: Dua Padukone Singh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

'Dua Padukone Singh. 'Dua': meaning a Prayer. Because She is the Answer to our Prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude. Deepika & Ranveer,' the couple captioned the post.

Alia Bhatt dropped a string of red heart emojis in the comments section.

'So beautiful,' Diana Penty commented.

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed Dua on September 8, 2024.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com