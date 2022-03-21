News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Want To Watch Gangubai Kathiawadi At Home?

Want To Watch Gangubai Kathiawadi At Home?

By SUBHASH K JHA
March 21, 2022 11:21 IST
With the movie theatres showing happy crowds once again, the uneasy equation between cinemas and OTT platforms is poised for yet another change.

While the time gap between the theatre and OTT release of a film has been a huge bone of contention between the two parties, the gap has now widened, what with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi showing a massive growth at the box office with every passing day.

Apparently, Netflix, who were scheduled to stream Gangubai Kathiawadi a month after its theatrical release, has been 'requested' to postpone their streaming plans by at least a month, to allow the film to grow in the cinemas.

Gangubai Kathiawadi will now stream on Netflix from the last week of April.

 

SUBHASH K JHA
