Urvashi's Ultimate Beauty Secrets Revealed

'I revel in the opulence of intricately embroidered lehengas that radiate festivity, yet I appreciate the refined elegance of a gracefully draped sari just as much.'

Photographs: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Ever since she won the Miss Teen contest in 2009, the tall and lissom Urvashi Rautela has been a role model for young girls who want to be complimented for their sartorial finesse.

So what makes her clothes stand out? "Each element, from footwear to makeup, is meticulously considered to ensure the ensemble embodies confidence, grace and enduring radiance," says Urvashi.

"Diwali dressing, for me, transcends mere aesthetics; it is a celebration of heritage, luminosity and self-expression.

"I revel in the opulence of intricately embroidered lehengas that radiate festivity, yet I appreciate the refined elegance of a gracefully draped sari just as much.

"Fusion ensembles intrigue me as well, allowing a dialogue between contemporary silhouettes and timeless traditions.

"My sartorial persona oscillates gracefully between classic regality and avant-garde glamour, always with a scintilla of festivity-infused brilliance.

"I delight in sartorial experimentation -- juxtaposing textures, tones and artisanal craftsmanship to curate ensembles that are evocative yet harmonious. Metallic threads, delicate pastels and statement embellishments are my playground. Jewellery too, becomes a narrative -- a confluence of heritage and modernity.

"My Diwali aesthetic is the culmination of a symbiotic dialogue between instinct and curation.

"My stylist and I meticulously orchestrate fabrics, silhouettes and adornments that enhance my persona while respecting the occasion.

"While visual allure is paramount, comfort is sacrosanct -- for true elegance is inseparable from ease. Each element, from footwear to makeup, is meticulously considered to ensure the ensemble embodies confidence, grace and enduring radiance.

"This Diwali, I graced both intimate familial gatherings and select high-profile soirees.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela

"My favourite ensemble was a pastel-toned lehenga, resplendent with delicate embroidery, complemented by heritage-inspired jhumkas and a sleek, contemporary updo. It was a harmonious synthesis of tradition and modernity -- understated yet unmistakably regal."

"One compliment remains particularly enchanting; a dear friend remarked that my attire 'exuded a luminous, festive sophistication'. I am always touched when praise acknowledges both the intention and the artistry behind a look, rather than mere surface appeal.

"Post-celebration, my ritual begins with the gentle removal of makeup via a nourishing cleansing balm, followed by a hydrating toner and a replenishing moisturiser. I indulge in serums and a subtle facial massage to restore luminosity and vitality.

"For me, beauty is not simply adornment; it is a meticulous act of care and reverence for the self."

My tip for the wedding season

"I advocate an equilibrium between style and comfort for the wedding guests and the bride and groom -- attire should empower and enliven, not constrain.

"For brides and grooms, authenticity is paramount; let every sartorial choice reflect your individuality.

"Elegance endures but true style emanates from a confluence of confidence, personal narrative and poise.