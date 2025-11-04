HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Triptii, Kriti, Priyanka Love This Experiment

Triptii, Kriti, Priyanka Love This Experiment

By RISHIKA SHAH
November 04, 2025
November 04, 2025 13:15 IST

Gone are the days when festive fashion meant only picking between a sari or a lehenga; this season, it’s time to make a statement with fusion!

From blazers with lehengas to saris with shirts, the new-age wedding wardrobe is all about mixing desi silhouettes with global flair.

So whether you’re a bridesmaid, a wedding guest or a new age bride, it’s time to bring out the bold cuts, experimental layers and a little bit of drama. 

IMAGE: Sonam Kapoor proves (once again) that fashion rules are meant to be rewritten. She pairs a lemon yellow sari with a satin blue shirt and tops it off with a printed trench coat. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: When Hollywood meets Indian shimmer! Janhvi Kapoor wears a gold tissue Prada dress paired with a matching trench -- the brand’s reinterpretation of a sari in a 1950s silhouette. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra gives fusion wear her global spin in a silver co-ord set doused with mirrors layered over a halter scarf top. The final touch? Fresh flowers tucked into her bun! Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor takes a simple tank top and turns it into a glam statement by pairing it with a long, silver skirt dripping in shimmer. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: A look that can own any room -- Triptii Dimri in a hot pink checked sari, loosely draped over a matching strapless corset. Photograph: Kind courtesy Triptii Dimri/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon gives power dressing a festive twist, pairing a white blazer with a traditional lehenga and finishing the look with heavy gold jewellery. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram


IMAGE: Katrina Kaif makes a boardroom staple look festive! She pairs a crisp white shirt and black tie with a sequinned silver skirt. Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

 

IMAGE: We’ve seen blazer dresses but Mouni Roy just introduced us to the blazer sari! Styled with a crisp white shirt and a tie, she turns a classic drape into a total power move. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram
 
