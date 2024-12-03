News
Like Ananya's Sari Swag?

By NAMRATA THAKKER
December 03, 2024 17:19 IST
November was high on the fashion meter as a lot of celebs made dazzling appearances while attending promotional events and at parties.

So who impressed the most in the style department? Namrata Thakker picks the best.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday wears a 'custom pre-loved Banarasi' signature sari from Amit Aggarwal's shelves.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

Samantha goes for a superhero-meets-fashionista motif in this pleated dress pants, featuring soft French tulle. She pairs it with a structured, corset-like bodice.

So sexy, so sassy and so beautiful!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Kiara Advani looks like a goddess in a Rohit Bal creation.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Like Kriti Sanon's hatke look sari?

She steps out for an event wearing a red arrow-brocade drape from Kunal Rawal's collection.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Her Do Patti co-star Kajol picks a tie-dye wrap dress, which is stylish and comfy. And those chunky pearl bracelets add just the right amount of drama.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tripti Dimri/Instagram

Tripti Dimri, who is riding high on the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, channels her inner retro girl in a floating shoulder dress.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna /Instagram

Raashii Khanna looks stunning in her simple yet elegant emerald green sharara suit with delicate dori craftsmanship as she promotes her latest release The Sabarmati Report.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh's sleek and sophisticated black body-hugging gown is the very definition of minimalistic chic fashion.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malavika Mohanan/Instagram

Malavika Mohanan dishes out major fashion goals in her vintage outfit: A lacy black bralette top donned with a printed velvet blazer jacket and matching pants.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna makes a statement in a gorgeous Boudreaux two-tone chiffon sari with texture detailing designed by Manish Malhotra.

She finishes off her look with some gold and pearl jewellery and subtle, dewy makeup.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari is a stunner in this gold jaded skirt paired with a black-and-gold corset top as she attends Piaget's 150th anniversary event in Abu Dhabi.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
