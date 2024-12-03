Like Ananya's Sari Swag?

November was high on the fashion meter as a lot of celebs made dazzling appearances while attending promotional events and at parties.
So who impressed the most in the style department? Namrata Thakker picks the best.
Ananya Panday wears a 'custom pre-loved Banarasi' signature sari from Amit Aggarwal's shelves.
Samantha goes for a superhero-meets-fashionista motif in this pleated dress pants, featuring soft French tulle. She pairs it with a structured, corset-like bodice.
So sexy, so sassy and so beautiful!
Kiara Advani looks like a goddess in a Rohit Bal creation.
Like Kriti Sanon's hatke look sari?
She steps out for an event wearing a red arrow-brocade drape from Kunal Rawal's collection.
Her Do Patti co-star Kajol picks a tie-dye wrap dress, which is stylish and comfy. And those chunky pearl bracelets add just the right amount of drama.
Tripti Dimri, who is riding high on the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, channels her inner retro girl in a floating shoulder dress.
Raashii Khanna looks stunning in her simple yet elegant emerald green sharara suit with delicate dori craftsmanship as she promotes her latest release The Sabarmati Report.
Rakul Singh's sleek and sophisticated black body-hugging gown is the very definition of minimalistic chic fashion.
Malavika Mohanan dishes out major fashion goals in her vintage outfit: A lacy black bralette top donned with a printed velvet blazer jacket and matching pants.
Rashmika Mandanna makes a statement in a gorgeous Boudreaux two-tone chiffon sari with texture detailing designed by Manish Malhotra.
She finishes off her look with some gold and pearl jewellery and subtle, dewy makeup.
Aditi Rao Hydari is a stunner in this gold jaded skirt paired with a black-and-gold corset top as she attends Piaget's 150th anniversary event in Abu Dhabi.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com