'My Naada Was Stuck And I Couldn't Untie It'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chunky Panday/Instagram

It's rare to see Chunky Panday without an infectious grin on his face either on screen (as Aakhree Pasta in all the Housefull installments) or in real life.

But ask the actor if he is like the fabled joker who hides his tears behind his laughs, and he bursts into raucous guffaws.

"I am a very happy man, and more than happy today because of the response to my daughter Ananya's stirring performance in Kesari 2 and my nephew Ahan Panday's passionate performance in the big hit Saiyaara," Chunky tells Dinesh Raheja.

To give the devil his due, it was probably Chunky's gritty fight to carve out his place under the sun that gave the impetus to the next generation of Pandays to venture into the Hindi film industry.

Chunky, who turned 63 this month, reveals why his life is hunky dory.

It's 40 years since I met you first, and since you started struggling in films.

Yes! You gave my first magazine cover, and that too before I had even signed a single film.

IMAGE: Chunky Panday with Anil Kapoor and Johnny Lever in Tezaab. Photograph: Kind courtesy Chunky Panday/ Instagram

We were doing a feature on three single actresses -- Meenakshi Seshadri, Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure -- hunting for a groom. Photographer Rakesh Shrestha got you to pose as the handsome male prop.

I couldn't believe I was shooting with three big heroines of the time. Thank God, I didn't ask them for autographs (laughs).

But I do recall you furiously scribbling down the telephone numbers of all three girls.

I didn't dare call them up since they were landline numbers.

But, if given a chance, I would have loved to go out on a date with Poonam.

IMAGE: Chunky Panday with his parents and brother Chikki Panday, Ahan Panday's father. Photograph: Kind courtesy Chunky Panday/Instagram

You wore your ambition on the sleeves of your designer clothes those days.

Yes, before doing films I modelled, sold second-hand cars and marble too.

I sold some white marble to Neelam's mother. Unfortunately, in one month, it turned yellow (chuckles).

I even sang in a band for three days but my voice was so bad that on the fourth day, they decided I was better off as the band manager.

Your mother Dr Snehlata Panday was friends with Rekha, so you must have been familiar with the film industry.

Actually, I am a product of nepotism (smiles).

My maama (mother's brother) was an actor, Colonel Kapoor.

I would go to previews with my mother and meet industry people.

Ironically, it was not Rekha or the people I met but a complete stranger Pahlaj Nihalani who gave me a break.

I am here today because of Pahlaj Nihalani.

IMAGE: Chunky Panday with Pankaj Nihalani. Photograph: Kind courtesy Chunky Panday/Instagram

How did you go from struggler to star?

Earlier, I had auditioned for Rajshri Productions.

Then I met Pahlaj in the toilet of a 5-star hotel. I was in a bit of a predicament as my naada was stuck and I couldn't untie it.

Pahlaj came to my rescue.

There was no Instagram in those days so I didn't recognise him.

I almost fainted when he told me he was Pahlaj Nihalani, the producer of Ilzaam (1986), the hit film that had just made Govinda a star.

I told him I was a model and an aspiring actor, and he responded, 'You have an interesting face. Come and meet me in the office tomorrow.'

He signed me for Aag Hi Aag (1987).

When Pahlaj told me that he had cast Neelam opposite me, I was super excited because she was already an established star.

The film was a hit and so was my second film Paap Ki Duniya (1988) which had the hit song Main Tera Tota Tu Meri Maina. And my career took off.

Then came Tezaab. I think for a year I was a superstar (laughs).

Simultaneously, you became famous as a penny pincher. The industry inside joke was that you were a certified miser.

I enjoy the reputation of being a miser though I am a spendthrift. It keeps me in the news.

Besides, nobody asks me for loans!

Money saved is money earned.

I must mention, however, that I was the only star who threw birthday parties every year for 400 people.

IMAGE: Chunky Panday with Neelam in Paap Ki Duniya. Photograph: Kind courtesy Film History Pics/X

I remember coming to your birthday parties and you walking me to the part of the bar where, according to you, there was genuine Bacardi.

The bootlegger would ask me: 'Aapko sasta drinks chahiye ya mehenga?'

I would say, '6 sasta, 6 mehenga.'

Shah Rukh and Gauri letting their hair down on the dance floor, Rekha making blink-and-miss appearances... your parties were star-studded.

It was the age of innocence. Life was fun before mobile phones.

After your initial success, you signed two dozen films. On hindsight do you think you should have been more selective?

In those days, if someone asked you how many films you have on hand, it was presumed that you are out of work if you said any number less than 20. The reaction was: 'Oh, you are doing ONLY two shifts in a day?'

IMAGE: Chunky Panday with Govinda in Aankhen.

Govinda and you were immediately touted as rivals.

We were both launched by Pahlaj Nihalani, so the press played us up as competitors.

I enjoyed the controversy. It was to my advantage because Govinda was a volcano of talent.

He was indirectly responsible for my career.

After Ilzaam, he became very busy, so Pahlaj signed me and not Govinda for Aag Hi Aag.

Also, N Chandra wanted Govinda for Tezaab, but finally cast me.

I had the lovely song, So Gaya Yeh Jahaan.

To top it all, Govinda gave me my biggest hit, Aankhen, when we finally co-starred together in 1993.

Did you ever compare yourself to Govinda?

He is a superior actor and dancer as well, I can't even think of comparing myself to him.

I don't have one percent of the talent he has.

I love watching his films. I am his fan. He is as talented as Kishore Kumar.

IMAGE: Chunky Panday with Rajesh Khanna in Ghar Ka Chirag.

Rajesh Khanna was a man of mercurial moods. What was it like to work with him during Ghar Ka Chirag?

We shared a very good rapport.

Also, Dimple's brother Munna was my friend and in those days, Rajesh Khanna was the first to have Betamax cassettes. So we would go to Rajesh Khanna's house and watch films.

He even signed me for his home production, Jai Shiv Shankar.

Unfortunately, the film didn't find a release.

I am a big fan of Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna.

Most of your films were spearheaded by seniors like Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha while you played the young romantic hero.

That was the trend in those days. Multi-starrers were popular.

Would you say Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan stole a lead over you because they did romantic solo-hero films?

No. The fact is a galaxy of star-actors hit the industry in the 1980s and early 1990s -- Aamir, Salman, Akshay (Kumar), Ajay (Devgn), Anil (Kapoor), Jackie (Shroff), Sunny (Deol), Shah Rukh...

The competition became intense.

Why didn't you strike out as a solo romantic hero?

I did Mitti Aur Sona and Khilaaf (with reigning star) Madhuri Dixit but they didn't exactly go through the roof.

You inspired jokes and digs. For Mitti Aur Sona, someone wisecracked: Sonam played Mitti, Neelam played Sona and Chunky played Aur.

(Laughs) Do you know during the shooting of the film, a horse kicked me on my head and it had to be stitched up? (Since I talk a lot) a smart Alec said, 'I wish the horse had kicked him on his mouth instead.'

Because of your ability to laugh at yourself, you haven't been involved in any fights down the years.

Nor have I ever been involved in any affairs. I chose it this way.

Fidelity is defined by some as lack of opportunity.

May be it was that (laughs).

Why didn't Aankhen's super success help your career?

Post Aankhen, I signed only one film, Teesra Kaun, and that didn't do well. I thought it was a good film.

I was not happy with the work I was being offered so I decided to work in a Bangladesh film, Shami Keno Asami which proved to be a blockbuster.

When I returned to Mumbai, I recall a 5-year-old asking me: 'Uncle, are you an actor?'

I told him to go ask his mother.

I had lost a whole generation of audience when I was away.

You got them back with your Italian-accented comic character Aakhri Pasta in the Housefull films. Then you surprised many with your villainous turn in Saaho (2019).

People were shocked when they saw me in this film. I had short hair and a beard; many didn't even recognise me.

I was also super excited about Begum Jaan with Vidya Balan -- I played a mercenary and you must see my look in the film.

How would you currently review your career?

I have done two hit shows: The Royals and Griha Laxmi.

IMAGE: Chunky Panday with wife Bhavana, daughters Rysa and Ananya, and nephew Ahaan Panday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Chunky Panday/Instagram

How does it feel now to be the father of a successful actress, Ananya?

There is no feeling as good as the next generation succeeding.

I am very proud of Ananya's work in Kesari 2 about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. I have never worked in a meaningful film, especially a historical akin to this.

I am always proud of her performances, but this time, I am super proud.

After watching Kesari 2, I patted Ananya. The film was brilliant too.

Your nephew Ahaan too is here to stay. He was excellent in Saiyaara.

Touch wood. Ananya and he are meant for the movies.

What was your reaction to Ahaan's performance?

I am so proud, so happy for Ahaan. Just look at the way he has performed!

The boy has worked very hard and kudos to YRF for launching a new boy in such a big film.

Both Ananya and Ahaan have been accepted. Acceptance is so important in this business.

Has the bond between the cousins become stronger after being in the same field?

They have lived in the same house so they have always been very close to each other. Ananya and he are both filmi (laughs).

What is one big lesson you have learned in your four-decade-long career?

Stars are the by-products of successful movies. The movie works and so we work.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff