The Very Important 'Mr D' In Ayushmann's Life

IMAGE: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in Thamma.

It's a dream-come-true moment for Ayushmann Khurrana with Thamma.

The actor ventures into the vampire genre for the first time and calls Thamma a 'very special film', as he joins the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe.

The film also marks Ayushmann's first Diwali release, which has always been on his wish list.

So, what else got him excited about Thamma?

Ayushmann said the reason was 'Mr D'.

That's what Ayushmann affectionately calls his Producer Dinesh Vijan, with whom he previously collaborated on the hit comedy film Bala.

"I believe in Dinesh Vijan. I wish him 'Happy Teacher's Day' on Teacher's Day, inse kaafi kuchh seekhne ko milta hain. You are in very safe hands," Ayushmann says.

IMAGE: Amar Kaushik, Dinesh Vijan and Ayushmann Khurrana at the Thamma trailer launch in Mumbai. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

The actor plays an everyday guy named Alok who transforms into a vampire.

"I play a common man with uncommon things happening around me," the actor sheds the light on his character.

"He has supernatural powers but doesn't know what to do about it. It's a unique character that I haven't played before."

WATCH: Why Thamma is so special for Ayushmann Khurrana

Video: Satish Bodas/Rediff

Dinesh Vijan believes Thamma will be a 'unique experience' for the audience and declares it features Ayushmann's 'career-best performance'.

Such big words put a smile on Ayushmann's face who makes the fingers crossed gesture, hoping for good luck.

WATCH: Shraddha Kapoor tells us who her 'favourite Stree' is

Video: Satish Bodas/Rediff

Thamma also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.