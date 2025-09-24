HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Inside Pix: SRK At The National Awards

Inside Pix: SRK At The National Awards

By REDIFF MOVIES
September 24, 2025 09:41 IST

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji shared some cute moments at the National Awards, where they received Best Actor (Jawan) and Best Actress (Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway) awards respectively for the first time in their long careers.

They took selfies, laughed and caught up, and we bring you the pictures.

Photograph: Press Information Bureau

Rani documents the historic moment with Shah Rukh at Vigyan Bhavan with a selfie.

 

Photograph: Press Information Bureau

Rani and SRK have worked in many films, right from Rani's first big hit, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, to Veer Zaara, Chalte Chalte, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, Paheli, Hey! Ram...

 

Photograph: Press Information Bureau

Not only did they catch up but they also helped each other out.

Rani helped Shah Rukh wear his winning medal properly while...

 

Photograph: Press Information Bureau

Shah Rukh straightened Rani's hair before she went up to get her award.

 

Beautiful star moments, caught candid.

 

Photograph: Press Information Bureau

Shah Rukh shared a warm moment with Mohanlal as well, embracing him in a tight hug.

Click here to see pictures and videos from the National Awards

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

