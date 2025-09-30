What To Expect From Kantara: Chapter 1

'The audience has an expectation that the climax will be similar to the last 20 minutes of the previous film.'

IMAGE: Rukmini Vasanth and Rishab Shetty at the Kantara: Chapter 1 event. Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

As one of the most keenly awaited cinematic releases of the year, Kantara: Chapter 1 is carrying significant hype and attention before its October 2 release.

Written, directed and headlined by Rishab Shetty, the film is a prequel to 2022's blockbuster Kantara that catapulted Shetty to nationwide fame and won him a National Award.

To amp up the excitement, the makers held a pre-launch event in Mumbai, attended by the film's cast.

During the event, Shetty recalled his humble beginnings and revealed that he once worked as a driver in Mumbai before becoming a filmmaker.

"I have worked as an office boy and a producer's driver in 2008. Maine Mumbai ka vada pav khaya hai Andheri ke road par. I never ever thought that making cinema would bring me so much love, respect, and blessings," the actor said.

WATCH: Rishab Shetty reveals his Mumbai connection: 'Never imagined I'd reach this stage.'

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

"For Rishab, cinema is everything," his wife Pragathi Shetty, who serves as costume designer on Kantara, said.

"Life and cinema are not different for him. He's thinking about only cinema, cinema and cinema 24x7."

IMAGE: Pragathi and Rishab Shetty at the Kantara: Chapter 1 event. Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

Rishab was so immersed in the process of making Kantara, Pragathi added, that it became his only priority.

"This project was not easy at all," she said.

"He was the writer, actor and director and hence, he had to put in a lot of effort. He was very dedicated and he was quite drained physically, mentally and emotionally."

WATCH: Pragathi Shetty on working with her husband Rishab Shetty: 'It was difficult.'

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

IMAGE: Rishab Shetty at the Kantara: Chapter 1 event. Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

Rishab said the first Kantara was conceived as a small regional film which turned into "wildfire" due to audience love.

Kantara: Chapter 1, he said, is his "return gift" to the audience.

"We shot this film for 250 days with a crew of around 1,000 people whom I call my sena (army). The story is set in the 4th or 5th century. I didn't realise ki itna peeche jaunga main (I'd take the story so far back)," he said.

IMAGE: Rukmini Vasanth at the Kantara: Chapter 1 event. Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

Rukmini Vasanth, whose father Colonel Vasanth Venugopal was martyred in 2007 at Uri, essays the role of a warrior princess. She is the newest entrant to the Kantara universe.

The trailer showcases her character performing sword fighting and horse riding, which she described as a "great experience".

WATCH: Rukmini Vasanth on her action scenes: 'Mazaa aa gaya'

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Kantara: Chapter 1 is fuelling intense speculation and fan theories online about the key plot details.

What can fans expect from the film?

"The audience has an expectation that the climax will be similar to the last 20 minutes of the previous film. All I can say is you will get what you're expecting and you will also get what you're not expecting," says Rishab.

IMAGE: Rishab Shetty at the Kantara: Chapter 1 event. Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

Kantara: Chapter 1 releases on October 2.