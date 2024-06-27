News
Ananya, Shanaya, Niyati Are Simply Breathtaking

Ananya, Shanaya, Niyati Are Simply Breathtaking

By REDIFF STYLE
June 27, 2024 12:39 IST
It is the season for soft glam -- nothing over-the-top, gaudy, bold or even shimmering.

Make-up, in the monsoon, is meant to be subtle and B-Town celebs have been choosing fresh-faced looks. 

The trick is to be radiant, while embracing the clean-girl aesthetics.

IMAGE: Niyati Fatani gives off dewy vibes as she draws attention to her floral separates.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Niyati Fatani/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Apart from the kohl lining her eyes and shiny lip gloss, Tara Sutaria's clean face works brilliantly with her black formal suit.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The scarlet sari does the job for Ananya Panday, who only needs muted concealer, baby pink lips and a bindi as gentle add-ons. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor glows with minimal make-up. 
Would you rate this as one of her best pics of 2024? We certainly do! 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Hansika Motwani offers a soothing option in pastel. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Hansika Motwani/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Mrunal Thakur lets her simple kajal-clad eyes and glossy lips take centrestage. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

