Ananya, Shanaya, Niyati Are Simply Breathtaking

It is the season for soft glam -- nothing over-the-top, gaudy, bold or even shimmering.

Make-up, in the monsoon, is meant to be subtle and B-Town celebs have been choosing fresh-faced looks.

The trick is to be radiant, while embracing the clean-girl aesthetics.

IMAGE: Niyati Fatani gives off dewy vibes as she draws attention to her floral separates.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Niyati Fatani/Instagram

IMAGE: Apart from the kohl lining her eyes and shiny lip gloss, Tara Sutaria's clean face works brilliantly with her black formal suit.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

IMAGE: The scarlet sari does the job for Ananya Panday, who only needs muted concealer, baby pink lips and a bindi as gentle add-ons.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor glows with minimal make-up.

Would you rate this as one of her best pics of 2024? We certainly do!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Hansika Motwani offers a soothing option in pastel.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hansika Motwani/Instagram