Ananya, Shanaya, Niyati Are Simply Breathtaking

It is the season for soft glam -- nothing over-the-top, gaudy, bold or even shimmering.
Make-up, in the monsoon, is meant to be subtle and B-Town celebs have been choosing fresh-faced looks.
The trick is to be radiant, while embracing the clean-girl aesthetics.
IMAGE: Niyati Fatani gives off dewy vibes as she draws attention to her floral separates.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Niyati Fatani/Instagram
IMAGE: Apart from the kohl lining her eyes and shiny lip gloss, Tara Sutaria's clean face works brilliantly with her black formal suit.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram
IMAGE: The scarlet sari does the job for Ananya Panday, who only needs muted concealer, baby pink lips and a bindi as gentle add-ons.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram
IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor glows with minimal make-up.
Would you rate this as one of her best pics of 2024? We certainly do!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: Hansika Motwani offers a soothing option in pastel.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Hansika Motwani/Instagram
IMAGE: Mrunal Thakur lets her simple kajal-clad eyes and glossy lips take centrestage.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram